Ex-US Navy SEAL Who Helped End Osama bin Laden’s Terror, Addresses Aaron Judge & Co. Before WBC Quarterfinals

Heading into a very crucial clash against Canada, Aaron Judge and co. are getting all the support they need to win gold in this year’s WBC. That support includes real-life heroes who have made a tangible impact.

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“Robert J. O’Neill spoke in Team USA’s clubhouse ahead of their game vs. Canada,” reported Jomboy Media.

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Robert J. O’Neill, a former SEAL Team Six operator, joined the Team USA clubhouse before the WBC game against Canada. He served in more than 400 combat missions and joined the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

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Before the game, O’Neill shared the Abbottabad raid story, describing the tense 40-minute mission inside the compound in Pakistan. He told players that preparation, teamwork, and calm decisions win missions, just like teams chasing gold in the WBC.

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