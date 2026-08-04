Ex-Yankees Phenom Passes Away at 80, Ending One of Baseball’s Biggest ‘What Ifs’

On September 22, 1966, Gil Blanco played his final MLB game for the Kansas City Athletics against the Baltimore Orioles. He never returned to the major leagues. Blanco played all 28 of his MLB games before turning 21, appearing for the Yankees at 19 in 1965 and the Athletics at 20 in 1966. The enormous gap between his potential and his brief career makes him one of baseball’s most compelling “what if” stories.

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A 19-year-old “bonus baby” with a towering 6-foot-5 frame took the mound at Yankee Stadium on April 24, 1965. The promising pitcher, who gave the New York Yankees hope during a transitional period in the mid-1960s, has died at age 80.

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A remarkable career at North High School and Phoenix College brought Gilbert “Gil” Blanco to the Bronx. He quickly climbed the professional baseball ranks and reached the major leagues at just 19 years old. Despite a promising debut, Blanco’s MLB career lasted only two seasons, and he retired from baseball in 1971. According to his obituary in The Arizona Republic, Blanco died on July 9, 2026, at age 80.

Impressed with his talent, the Yankees signed him to a minor league contract in 1964. At Class-A Fort Lauderdale Yankees, he posted an impressive 2.31 ERA with a 12-7 record across 23 starts, quickly becoming a favorite among the club officials.

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Blanco’s potential was clear from the start, but so were his achievements. The towering 6-foot-5 left-hander starred at North High School and Phoenix College before going 12-7 with a 2.31 ERA in his first professional season. By age 19, he had already reached the Yankees and opened his MLB career with a scoreless relief appearance.

Before turning 21, Gil earned three wins with major league and competed at baseball’s highest level. Although his MLB career was brief, reaching the majors so young was an extraordinary accomplishment and remains a major part of his legacy.

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After spending the 1965 season with the Yankees, Blanco was traded to the Kansas City Athletics on June 10, 1966, along with Roger Repoz and Bill Stafford, in exchange for Fred Talbot and Billy Bryan.

Trades are common in baseball, but for Blanco, the move marked the beginning of the end. He never returned to the majors after 1966, retired in 1971, and later worked for Southwest Airlines. His early exit still leaves one question: Would his MLB career have lasted longer if the Yankees had kept him?

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Gil Blanco and an MLB career that ended before 21

Debuting with the Yankees, Blanco worked mostly as a reliever. In 17 regular-season appearances, including one start, he went 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA, allowing 10 runs across 20⅓ innings while recording 14 strikeouts.

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Blanco also started the annual Hall of Fame exhibition game in Cooperstown against the Philadelphia Phillies, helping New York earn a 7-4 victory.

After the Yankees traded him to the Kansas City Athletics in June 1966, the 20-year-old left-hander appeared in 11 games and made eight starts. He finished the season 2-4 with a 4.70 ERA, recording 21 strikeouts across 38⅓ innings.