Ex-Yankees Star’s MLB Return Becomes Doubtful After Surprising Move Involving College Baseball Team

At 37, former All-Star DJ LeMahieu is the new manager of the Royal Oak Leprechauns, a college summer team in Michigan. He hasn’t played in the Major Leagues since the Yankees released him in July 2025.

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This is a homecoming for LeMahieu. He moved to Michigan in middle school and has been a big supporter of the Leprechauns for years. He has actually been a major financial backer of the Leprechauns since 2020, donating over $500,000 to renovate their ballpark before eventually taking this job. General manager Dany Weiss praised the hiring.

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“DJ has been hands-on throughout the entire offseason, and that’s meant everything to our staff,” stated Weiss. “As he steps into the field manager role, that same commitment carries over to the players he leads. He cares deeply about building a culture players want to be part of — and that’s going to set the standard for everything we do in 2026 and beyond.”

The question that now remains is whether LeMahieu returns to the MLB. His new team stated that he will continue to explore opportunities in professional baseball.

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However, it’s becoming more likely that his days as an active MLB player are over. Other former stars, like Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday, made similar moves into amateur coaching after they retired. His future for now remains unknown.

DJ LeMahieu recently made headlines when he dedicated a farewell note to the Yankees clubhouse. The last time LeMahieu played in the MLB was in 2025 before the Yankees designated him for assignment in July.

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Then, the Yankees released him a day later after he cleared waivers. Since then, the former Gold Glove winner has remained a free agent. As LeMahieu moves on in his baseball career, he made sure to move past any bitterness that lingered following the Yankees’ exit, as evident from the farewell note.

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What did DJ LeMahieu write in the farewell note to the Yankees?

DJ LeMahieu’s journey with the New York Yankees started in 2019 when he signed a two-year, $24 million contract. In his first two seasons with the franchise, LeMahieu finished fourth and third in the AL MVP voting. He won the AL batting title in the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, hitting .364 with 1.011 OPS.

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His prowess in those two seasons got him the six-year, $90 million contract with the Yankees in 2021. Unfortunately, LeMahieu went through a gradual decline as he averaged just .237 over his last three seasons in the pinstripes.

The Yankees ultimately released him in July 2025, after he logged .266 with a .674 OPS. Almost a year after his release, LeMahieu posted the goodbye note on his Instagram handle.

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Posting a montage of his moments as a Yankee, LeMahieu wrote, “I know it’s been a minute, but just want to make sure I say thank you to the @yankees organization, all of the fans, and my teammates for my time in New York. I may have been three years shy of being a true ‘New Yorker,’ but New York will forever feel like home. I’m thankful to have been a part of some incredible moments on the field. Hoping for continued success for the boys! – DJ.”

Under the reel, the Yankees’ official Instagram handle replied, “Thank you, DJ. An incredible teammate on and off the field! Wishing you all the best.”

Despite owing him $22 million, the Yankees released him as LeMahieu did not have a role in regular games once Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned to second base. Though reportedly unhappy with the move at the time, LeMahieu has apparently moved on. Now, he will put his abilities to the test as he takes up the managerial role.