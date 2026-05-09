Ex-Yankees Star’s Ugly Divorce Forces Outrageous Police Intervention

The baseball community is already in utter shock at how Alec Bohm sued his parents for financial irregularities. Now, another personal turmoil is reported involving a former Yankees pitcher and his ex-wife. Their misunderstanding, which was supposed to end with a divorce, took a wrong turn, and the latest report suggests a scandalous scene.

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“Police called to Carl Pavano‘s home nine times as ex-Yankees’ ugly divorce drags on,” New York Post Sports shared.

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Pavano played only 26 games between 2005 and 2008 for the Yankees. He was infamously named “American Idle” for his injury-laden stint in New York. He filed for divorce in 2024 against his wife, Alissa. Still, they share the same property and custody of their three children. But things kept turning worse as police have been called nine times since 2024, and most recently on April 29.

The issue started when Alissa alleged that she was coerced into signing the prenuptial agreement before their marriage. She wanted the court to invalidate the agreement. As per the court briefing, Pavano allegedly “demanded” Alissa to sign the prenup along with dominating her by “intense” behaviour. Moreover, Alissa was also threatened with the property, and she was forced to give up “her residence, potential employment, and all financial independence.”

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Pavano was also accused of “planting drugs” in her former wife’s belongings, including a Rolex, hiding a camera in her bedroom, and stealing her jewelry. She was reportedly verbally abused with phrases like “loser” and “white trash.”

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“A prenuptial agreement is an acceptable way for individuals, before marriage, to condition how their financial interests and responsibilities will be determined after marriage,” Alissa’s lawyers said. “It should not be an acceptable way for a monied spouse who has already started a family with his significant other to force her to give up her financial independence. Then to extract financial advantages in the premarital agreement under the threat of taking the minor children away from her and leaving her destitute.”

Amid this issue, Alissa filed a new application against Pavano on May 1. She alleges that she has “suffered significant abuse and coercive control by Carl that has recently escalated to a degree where I no longer feel safe in the marital residence.” Surely, calling the police nine times in the last two years hints at a serious issue at Pavano’s house.

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Last year, Pavano asked a judge to determine that the prenuptial agreement was enforceable. That time, the court ruled “Alissa Pavano to receive a $300,000 lump sum payment, a new motor vehicle, a home titled in her name and roughly $50,000 in jewelry,” from Pavano.

Carl Pavano married Alissa, a social media influencer with about 20,000 followers on Instagram, in November 2011 in the Dominican Republic. They reportedly first met in Florida when Alissa was working as a waitress following her graduation from college with a degree in biochemistry. They already had two children by the time they were signing the prenuptial agreement. The youngest one was born after their marriage.

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In 2018, Pavano, with his family, moved to Fairfield, and till now they have been sharing the same property, a 9,000-square-foot home in Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill neighborhood. Now that their personal equation has hit rock bottom, it adds up to the controversial history of Pavano.

Carl Pavano had a long, controversial past

Even before his divorce case took a wrong turn, Pavanoa faced another scandal back in 2012. In 2012, Carl Pavano was the target of an extortion attempt by Christian Bedard, a former high school classmate who threatened to publicise claims of a past same-sex relationship. Bedard claimed to have had a three-year relationship with Pavano during high school.

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It was alleged that he threatened to publish a tell-all book titled Left Out in Left Field if his demands were not met. Pavano’s sister, Michelle DeGennaro, was involved in the case. She was coerced into asking his brother to offer Bedar an expensive car and a “heartfelt apology.”

Later, the case was dropped because Pavano and his family declined to provide formal statements or further cooperate with the prosecution. Thus, effectively ending the legal pursuit. Then again, back in 2006, during his time with the Yankees, Pavano reportedly hid a car accident and the resulting broken ribs from the team for two weeks. He revealed it right before he was scheduled to be activated from the disabled list.

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Pavano left the diamond in 2012, but his association with controversies never left him.