EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Guardians Pro Nick Swisher Dishes Golden Advice to Cleveland as Elimination Threat Looms

One game can define the Cleveland Guardians’ entire postseason, and there is no room left for mistakes. With their backs against the wall in the ALCS, the Guardians must find a way to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 or watch their World Series dreams crumble. Cleveland has already proved its ability to fight back, overturning a 0-2 deficit against the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS. But replicating that magic at Tropicana Field is an entirely different challenge. The Rays’ staggering 55-26 home record during the 2026 regular season makes the task even more daunting.

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So, what must Cleveland do to keep its season alive? With the pressure mounting and the margin for error shrinking, former Guardians slugger Nick Swisher offered his take in an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports. Swisher kept it simple: focus on one pitch, one at-bat, one run at a time.

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“No one expected them to be there anyway, so you’re almost playing with house money, and that’s the attitude you almost have to take… So one [run] at a time, one bite at a time, one hit at a time,” Swisher shared via EssentiallySports.

The Guardians’ last World Series appearance was in 2016, but they won it last in 1948. At the start of this season, DraftKings’ World Series betting odds stood at 70-1 for Cleveland. Hence, no one really expected that the Guardians could come so far. Yet they did.

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In September, the Guardians orchestrated an unprecedented run to completely erase the Detroit Tigers’ double-digit lead. They captured the AL Central title and secured the American League’s No. 2 seed. This also earned them a critical first-round bye straight to the ALDS.

By Swisher’s logic, the Guardians have already exceeded expectations. Anything beyond the ALCS is a bonus. For comparison, the New York Yankees losing out in the ALDS was considered their failure. But for the Guardians, entering the ALCS was the job half done.

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So, looking ahead to a potential World Series matchup is a luxury reserved for teams that aren’t on the brink of going home. The Guardians must win Game 6 just to force a Game 7. If they lose tonight, their season is instantly over, making any thoughts of a championship completely irrelevant.

Every pitch matters. The Guardians deployed Shawn Armstrong as an opener, signaling they will manage each inning as if it were their last. Cleveland is utilizing a highly tactical approach. They deployed veteran right-hander Shawn Armstrong as an opener to set the tone early. Because every single inning requires maximum focus and strategic relief looks, the coaching staff and players cannot afford to think about rest or future series rotations. Every high-leverage pitch in the present moment dictates whether they survive.

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The Guardians have nothing to lose. So, Swisher hopes to see them take an easy approach without complicating things ahead of their crucial ALCS Game 6.

Since Petey Halpin’s two-run homer in Game 3, Cleveland’s offense has stalled. The Guardians have scored a meager four runs over the last two games combined. In their 3-1 Game 5 loss, the lineup repeatedly squandered critical opportunities, leaving multiple bases-loaded situations completely empty-handed.

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To solve Rays starter Freddy Peralta, who baffled Cleveland with six scoreless innings in Game 2, the Guardians’ middle of the order – specifically Chase DeLauter, Jo Adell, and Nathaniel Lowe must stop chasing borderline pitches and focus on putting the ball in play to maximize traffic on the basepaths.

With history in the making, it will be a challenge for the Guardians to keep their focus short.