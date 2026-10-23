EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Yankees Champ Reveals How Aaron Judge’s Injury Became New York’s Biggest Downfall

Former Yankee and World Series winner Nicholas Swisher is here in India for the MLBx: Mumbai event, and we had an opportunity to have a chat with him. We asked him about the Yankees and how their season went downhill after Aaron Judge’s injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My thing would be, whenever he goes down, it’s almost like the season’s done. And I hate that,” said Swisher, pointing to the team’s inability to replace Judge’s offensive production when he was unavailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this isn’t the first time that Swisher has made a statement about the team not being built well enough.

During an interview with ALL THE SMOKE BASEBALL, Swisher noted, “It’s just finding the pieces around him that we need to get, to help him achieve that goal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And this is what fans have been asking for years.

In 2026, injuries again forced New York to discover how difficult winning becomes without its captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge fractured his right rib, missed most of the summer, and returned on September 8. Six games later, a right calf strain sent him back to the injured list. He played just 66 games, batting .241 with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs, leaving the Yankees without their biggest offensive weapon for crucial stretches.

The team’s results highlighted the difference between having Aaron Judge available and trying to replace his production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Yankees’ 52-43 record without Judge, Swisher argued the team’s reliance on one player left them vulnerable in high-stakes moments. Judge’s absence did not automatically end their chances, but it forced other hitters to shoulder greater responsibility.

The bigger concern is whether the Yankees can sustain that production when their captain cannot carry the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Rice became part of the answer, delivering a breakout season that gave the Yankees another dangerous power hitter.

He finished 2026 batting .264 with 41 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a .897 OPS. Those numbers suggest Rice could become a major part of New York’s future rather than simply another supporting player. However, one outstanding season does not guarantee that he will maintain the same production in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees need Rice to keep producing, but also find more dependable players who can keep the team afloat.

The problem is that the same issue stretches back to 2020, when Aaron Judge appeared in only 28 games because of a right calf strain.

The Yankees went 17-15 without him that season, then lost the ALDS against Tampa Bay in five games. The same pattern followed the next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Aaron Judge played 148 games and delivered 39 home runs, helping New York finish 92-70. However, the team went just 6-8 in the 14 games he missed, showing that even brief absences could disrupt their momentum. Although the Yankees made the postseason, they lost in the Wild Card to the Red Sox.

The 2022 season was an exception because the Yankees played really well, and Aaron Judge was out only for 5 games. But he contributed most to the Yankees that season with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and the AL MVP award. This helped the Yankees finish with a 99-63 record.

The 2023 season offered a more troubling example because Judge’s injury affected the Yankees for much longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing 106 games, he missed 56 games with a toe injury and some setbacks. New York went 25-31 without him, finishing 82-80 and missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The offense struggled to find reliable production beyond Aaron Judge, leaving the lineup vulnerable whenever he was unavailable. That season demonstrated how quickly postseason expectations can disappear when one player becomes too central to the entire offense.

Aaron Judge answered those concerns in 2024, producing another dominant campaign while leading New York back to the World Series.

He hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs, earning his second AL MVP award. The Yankees went 92-66 in games he played and 2-2 without him during the regular season. Although he missed only 4 games, the World Series made it very clear that even with players like Stanton and Soto alongside Judge, the offensive production wasn’t consistent, and they failed to outscore the Dodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Aaron Judge continued his remarkable run, batting .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs. He missed 10 games, and the Yankees went 4-6 without him while finishing the season 94-68.

From 2023 through 2025, the pattern remained clear:

New York struggled to maintain consistency when Judge was sidelined. His production also gave opponents one dominant hitter to plan around, placing greater pressure on the rest of the batting order.

The Yankees cannot assume that another MVP season will always compensate for the lineup’s weaknesses. Now, with Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone returning for 2027, the Yankees face a familiar challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge remains their most valuable offensive player, but his recent injuries make relying on him very risky. Rice’s emergence offers hope, but New York still needs a deeper lineup that can produce if Judge hits the sidelines again.

The team must strengthen its supporting cast and improve its offensive consistency. Otherwise, the Yankees could keep watching their championship ambitions depend on one superstar staying healthy. And with him being 35 next year, it isn’t going to get any easier on his body.