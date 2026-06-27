EXCLUSIVE: Sacramento Mayor Sends Clear Message to Critics Amid $1.8B MLB Bid

Sacramento’s Capital Region officials recently made their first step towards having an MLB representation with “the Sacramento Pitch.” It pledged $1.8 billion in funding for offering an MLB-level infrastructure. However, critics worry about how a city with around 550,000 population and no major billionaire coming forward to acquire an MLB franchise could compete if MLB decides to expand to 32 teams by 2028.

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Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty is confident, though, about an MLB representation.

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“I say yes, 100%… I looked at it and studied the other jurisdictions that are buying it. They’re no different than us. And if you look at the metrics as far as we mentioned earlier, population, TV market, growth, the economy, all those factors, we are equal to or greater than all the other competition. So, this just zeros in on having a ballpark site that’s entitled and shovel-ready, which we do, a good public-private partnership to help finance it, which we do,” McCarty took out the critics via EssentiallySports Exclusive.

Since MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wishes to add two more teams to MLB by 2028 and make it a league of 32 teams, probable cities are readying up for the bid. Sacramento is no exception, but they have to compete with cities like Nashville, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Charlotte to secure a team. McCarty thinks they are no way inferior to the other competing cities.

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Imago May 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) delivers a pitch against the Athletics in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Sacramento is the 20th largest television market in the U.S. They boast a metro population of nearly three million. The city already demonstrated a strong appetite for major league sports with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. So, the city already has the exposure of housing a major league franchise. Outside of Orlando, it is the largest television market in the country without a permanent MLB team . And with “the Sacramento Pitch,” the city is making its biggest push for an MLB team.

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Under their proposed $1.8 billion project, a 50-acre site in West Sacramento in the Bridge District is chosen to have a ballpark district. Also, unlike its rivals, Sacramento has the distinct advantage of housing an MLB team. They are currently serving as the temporary home for the Oakland Athletics through the 2027 season while their Las Vegas stadium is being built.

The A’s are currently using Sutter Health Minor League Park in Sacramento as their home park. The 14000-capacity ballpark averages around 10000 attendees in each game of the A’s in 2026. So, for McCarty, there’s real-world data to show a ready market for MLB in the city. However, despite all the favorable factors, funding still remains the biggest concern for McCarty’s critics.

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Sacramento’s MLB dream will come at a cost

The Sacramento Pitch campaign is fueled by $800 million in funding from developer Mark Friedman. The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, and the United Auburn Indian Community are also involved. However, the city is yet to get an investor who’s willing to take the risk for an MLB franchise. “And then an ownership group. So, we’ve kind of set the foundation for a local ownership group. We’re still growing… We’re not ready. The campaign hasn’t even started yet, and MLB hasn’t even said when they’re looking for cities to put forward their application,” McCarty admits.

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In comparison, Salt Lake City’s bid for an MLB team is backed by the Miller family. They previously owned the Utah Jazz from 1985 through 2020. Sacramento has yet to get someone like that. Critics are skeptical about the potential cost involved in getting an MLB franchise. “By the time MLB is ready to expand — after collective bargaining, and most likely after new media rights deals in 2028 — baseball insiders suggest the expansion fee itself could be around $4 billion,” Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin said.

Sacramento’s Mayor is optimistic about bidding, and perhaps the A’s would play a bigger role in it.