“Explanations & Apologies”: D’backs President Minces No Words in a Straight Dig at Ketel Marte After His Sudden Disappearance

Ketel Marte was a no-show on Monday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. No explanation, no prior notice given, leaving the team to scramble for a last-minute replacement. Since then, the D’backs have been in limbo, losing the series 2-1. Now, with the day off on Thursday, the front office has plans. They want to meet Marte and get an explanation for the stunt he pulled. Ahead of that highly anticipated meeting, D’backs CEO Derrick Hall did not hesitate to state what the team expects from Marte.

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“There is a bit of a history there, but we’re going to have to get explanations from him and apologies from him,” said the D’backs CEO Derrick Hall on Bickley & Marotta, per Arizona Sports. “Hopefully, we can pick up the pieces and move on and turn the page.”

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On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks waited 15 minutes before first pitch to place Marte on the restricted list. The D’backs lost the game 11-1. Manager Lovullo also revealed that he was trying to remain in constant touch with the player, but “very little was coming back.” At the time, the team was not sure if Marte was even in Boston. As Marte remained on the restricted list, the team again lost on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Diamondbacks finally heard back from Marte, or rather, his agent. On behalf of the player, his agent issued a statement that cited “personal issues” and an MRI for a knee injury as the reasons behind his disappearance. Turns out Marte was no longer in Boston, but in Phoenix.

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“Currently managing a personal matter and will be undergoing an MRI on his knee tomorrow. Ketel appreciates the unwavering support from fans, teammates, the Diamondbacks organization, and Torey Lovullo during this time. He remains optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to returning to the field to contribute to the team as soon as possible,” read the statement.

During his interview, Derrick Hall described the situation as “bizarre”, claiming that Marte appeared fine the night before. He also dubbed the situation a “complete mystery” on the show.

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Hall made clear that players must notify the team before missing the ballpark.

“Any player who has a responsibility to be at the ballpark needs to be there, unless it’s been prearranged,” Hall reportedly said.

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“We’re not sure what (this situation) is, that’s why we want to hear what the results of the MRI are right away, and still, we need to know: ‘OK, if you were feeling sore, if you were hurting, why didn’t you go and have treatment?’ That’s what you do.”

This is not Marte’s first unexplained absence. Last year, right after the All-Star Game, he did not show up for a crucial series without prior notice. Later, he revealed that his house was broken into and robbed. Multiple personal items were reportedly missing, alongside jewelry worth approximately $400,000. After returning from the incident, Marte apologized to the team.

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Latest reports reveal that GM Mike Hazen met Marte on Thursday. Following the meeting, Hazen told Nick Piecoro of AZ Central that Marte would be transferred to IL. Marte will resume playing once healthy.

After winning Wednesday’s game, the D’backs are now just one game behind the final Wild Card spot. They play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.