“F*** You Man”: Benches Clear After Heated Catcher-Batter Exchange Ends in RBI Walk

With MLB’s offseason quieting the action on the field and trade rumors dominating the headlines, baseball fans can look for the drama in Dominican Baseball. The Dominican Winter League has delivered just that. A heated clash between Toros del Este and Águilas Cibaeñas just spilled into a bench-clearing incident.

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An apparently controversial strike call, a flurry of expletives, and players bumping into each other turned an ordinary at-bat into an explosive confrontation. But only for the call to be overturned moments later. Águilas Cibaeñas eventually secured a 4-2 victory. But the fiery scenes offered MLB fans a taste of the on-field chaos they may have been missing since the regular season ended.

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“Benches clear after the catcher shouts at the batter, who ultimately wins this challenge to draw an RBI walk,” Jomboy Media shared via X. “F*** you, Man,” Cibaeñas batter Ryan Hitter was seen throwing the expletives.

The drama unfolded during the eighth inning of their November 14, 2026 matchup at Estadio Francisco Micheli in La Romana. Home plate umpire Hansel Correa called Ritter out on strikes. Toros catcher Onil Pérez celebrated the strikeout enthusiastically right in front of Ritter.

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Ritter challenged the call via LIDOM’s Automated Ball-Strike system. The review overturned the call from a strike to a ball, keeping Ritter’s at-bat alive.

With the strikeout overturned, Ritter objected to Pérez’s celebration. It sparked a tense verbal exchange and physical friction near home plate. Both dugouts and bullpens quickly emptied onto the infield. Players and coaches managed to separate Pérez and Ritter before punches were thrown.

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Once order was restored, Ritter remained in the box and capitalized on his second life. Ritter drove in the fourth run with a bases-loaded walk that extended the Águilas’ lead to 4–2.

Despite no punches landing during the initial scuffle, tensions boiled over again before the eighth inning ended. Umpire Hansel Correa ejected three members of both clubs in the frame: Águilas pitcher Nathanael Heredia, Águilas bench coach Joel Noboa, and Toros backup catcher Pedro Severino.

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However, this was not the first time that Dominican baseball has seen such actions. Last year, this time, Gigantes pitcher Hansel Robles hit Toros slugger Sandber Pimentel with a pitch during a heated regular-season matchup. Pimentel immediately retaliated by throwing his batting helmet toward Robles on the mound. That prompted both dugouts and bullpens to empty onto the field.

Again in November 2023, following a high-profile exhibition series at Citi Field in New York, tensions boiled over when the two archrivals met back in the Dominican Republic. After Licey pitcher Jonathan Aro threw an inside pitch that nearly struck an Águilas batter. A shouting match near the backstop escalated into a full benches-clearing scuffle. That led to the ejections of Aro and Águilas catcher Carlos Paulino.

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Hence, MLB is away from such on-field actions for now. Dominican baseball is offering the thrills in between.