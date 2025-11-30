Fact Check: Are Juan Soto & Mia Khalifa Dating? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Posts on Mets’ $765M Star’s Love Life

A few weeks after returning from his beach getaway, Juan Soto found himself back in the spotlight when photos of him with Lebanese-American internet personality Mia Khalifa went viral. Calling it viral doesn’t even do it justice, given how the internet reacted to those pictures.

The picture shows Juan Soto walking outside at night in a luxury resort or hotel lobby while romantically holding hands with Mia Khalifa.

While some quickly recognized it as AI-generated, most of them assumed the two were romantically involved. But that’s not the case; it’s all AI. According to Grok, this image was created using a picture of actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, from their 2018 Barbados holiday.

Yet, fans have all the hysterical things to say, like “Juan Soto is going 50/50 in 2026” and “50 walks? No way he steals 50 bags lol.”

Even with his celebrity status, Juan Soto prefers to maintain a private personal life. As of 2025, he remains single and committed to his career.

On the other hand, Mia Khalifa has been single recently. She has been married twice before. One to her high school boyfriend Wyatt O’Brien (2011–2016) and later to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in 2019. However, they split just a year later.

In fact, earlier in 2024, rumors said she was dating former Premier League footballer Julian Alvarez.

To clear the air, Khalifa went public and said, “I’m not dating anybody, and if I were, it certainly wouldn’t be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11.”

It’s unlikely that Khalifa or Soto will comment on this rumor, since it’s been confirmed that it’s an AI-generated image and not real.

The image went viral just a day after fans came to Juan Soto’s defense following the alleged incident.

Fact: The answer is hell no, they are not dating, it’s all AI.

Fans rally behind New York Mets’ Juan Soto following reported incident

Fans around the world have come out strongly in defense of New York Mets superstar Juan Soto. He faced criticism for allegedly denying a photo request while dining.

Evelina Garcia, ex-wife of the late MLB pitcher Odalis Pérez, took to social media to accuse Soto of refusing to take a picture with her daughter at a restaurant in the Dominican Republic.

The incident quickly sparked a debate on X about respecting celebrities’ personal space. Many fans criticized Garcia for what they saw as entitlement. They defended Juan Soto’s right to enjoy a quiet dinner.

Comments like “Let the man enjoy his private dinner time” and “Respect someone’s space” flooded all over X.

Speaking of Juan Soto’s past season, he finished third in National League MVP voting. Over 160 games, he slashed .263/.396/.525 with a .921 OPS, hitting a career-high 43 home runs and driving in 105 RBIs.

He led the NL in on-base percentage and walks (127), while also stealing a career-best 38 bases to top the league and become the fifth Met ever to join the 30-30 club.