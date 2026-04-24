Fact Check: Are Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter Dating? Truth Behind Viral Tweet Revealed

If you search “Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s girlfriend” online, there’s a wild chance that a story linking him with pop star Sabrina Carpenter will greet you. And although the rumor dates back to 2025, it resurfaced again via social media. Enough to make the baseball fans, especially the Dodgers fans, go crazy.

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The new post confirming that the two are reportedly dating garnered around 600 comments and more than 7.5 million views over X. So, a post that got such extensive peer reviews deserves attention, but it is always better to believe something over social media with a pinch of salt.

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“Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly dating,” the post by geo reads.

The X account, which goes by the name “geo,” has only 515 followers, and all these previous posts are related to the Dodgers. So, we can assume it’s a Dodgers fan account. However, check one stark difference in all the posts by this user with this particular one. While all posts average around a few thousand views and engagements, the post with Yamamoto’s dating with Carpenter went beyond millions!

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So, if you have not guessed it by now, this particular post was done to make it viral. It’s a fabricated story made around Yamamoto and Carpenter, and there’s no truth behind it. The post has done its job. It went viral, and even the user is impressed. “Dinners on me, oomfs we making it out the dodgertwt hood,” it posted recently.

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Surely, a post going above 7.5 million views deserves some celebratory dinners.

The same X user had another post regarding Shohei Ohtani 12 hours ago. It says “Shohei Ohtani is rumored to be dropping a new album in 2026.” Believable? If not, then the same applies to the Yoshinobu Yamamoto story.

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Last year, as part of her “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” Sabrina Carpenter visited Los Angeles for a concert, and she was seen donning a Dodgers jersey in the event. Apart from this, there’s no evidence of a connection between the Dodgers and Carpenter or with Yamamoto.

In contrast, Yamamoto was rumored to be dating Japanese model and Reality TV star Niki Nawa. During the 2024 offseason, they were spotted by TikToker Jack Banana shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. While neither Nawa nor Yamamoto publicly confirmed the relationship, we might take a bet on this one.

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However, be it Carpenter or Nawa or anyone else, the day Yoshinobu Yamamoto confirms his relationship, the internet will break down for sure. That time, it will not be around 7 million views but far ahead of that.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s love for his pet is official

When the name is a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, especially when his innings helped the Dodgers win Game 7 of the 2025 championship, every detail gets fans talking.

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So, while Yamamoto is yet to make his relationship official, his pet dogs Mikan and Carlos are very fortunate. Last year, he introduced Carlos to the fans via Instagram. “He’s gentle and loves a slow life,” Yamamoto wrote in his post. “He loves naps, walks, and eating good food.” And the best part was that Carlos was a rescue dog who was adopted by Yamamoto.

Mikan was there with Yamamoto before Carlos, and now both have joined Ohtani’s pet Decoy in the furry squad of the Dodgers.

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Last July, during a Dodgers road trip, Mikan was credited for thwarting a burglary attempt in Yamamoto’s Hollywood Hills home. Reportedly, the dog’s loud barking alerted the staff, and trespassers never entered the residence. Since then, we have seen Mikan and Carlos always accompanying Yamamoto. However, fans might need to test their patience to see someone else also accompanying him.