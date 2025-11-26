Fact Check: Did Brandon Nimmo Really Request Mets Trade After Zohran Mandani Won NY Election?

Fans are still scratching their heads over why the Mets dealt Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, especially with all the chatter about Nimmo supposedly being unhappy over Francisco Lindor getting the captaincy. And guess what, the rumor mill wasted no time cranking up. And the latest theory has taken a surprisingly political twist…

An X post claiming a political motive behind Nimmo’s departure suddenly went viral, and the baseball world jumped all over it… Without bothering to check whether any of it was actually true.

“Former Mets outfielder, Brandon Nimmo, requested a trade from New York when Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election. Last night, the Mets obliged Nimmo’s request.” A X post got shared by the name Mark Gooden.

With everyone already arguing about the New York mayoral race and the buzz around an Asian-descendant candidate, even Brandon Nimmo probably didn’t expect to get dragged into that conversation. And honestly, most fans could be forgiven for not noticing the tiny clues that the viral X post wasn’t exactly legit.

Well, the account behind it—”Mark Gooden”—claims to be a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner!!! That goes without saying: no such name appears anywhere on the actual list of Pulitzer recipients. Then there’s the job title: senior beat writer for the “NatInquirer,” which is itself a parody publication.

Still not convinced? Scroll through the profile and the replies… It’s all satire, primarily designed as clickbait.

So let’s just bust the rumor… The post was from a parody account, and that’s why it blew up so quickly, racking up more than a million views despite being completely tongue-in-cheek.

Now, as for the real Mets situation, there are almost certainly actual baseball reasons behind any major roster move. Team president David Stearns even said publicly that last season “wasn’t good enough, and running back the same group wasn’t the right thing to do.” So yes, Nimmo may have waived his no-trade clause to go to Texas. But there’s nothing to suggest it had anything to do with a mayoral election.

Nimmo could now be a part of the Rangers’ next big plan

The Mets are now done and dusted for Brandon Nimmo. And if his arrival in Texas has anything to interpret, it’s what the Rangers are planning for 2026.

Well, Nimmo choosing the Rangers is a pretty strong hint that he sees Texas as a playoff team again next season. The Mets had just missed their best chance this year to get into the World Series. So, Nimmo is now trying his luck with the Rangers. Reportedly, Nimmo called former Met and current Rangers ace Jacob deGrom to double-check that the team really isn’t rebuilding, and deGrom confirmed it.

But how will he fit?

Nimmo can handle all three outfield spots, but with Garcia gone, right field is the biggest need for the Rangers. For the unversed, Brandon Nimmo logged 93 career games there, even though he hasn’t played the position since 2020. And for the Rangers, they already have strong pitching and solid defense… Offense was the main issue last season, and Nimmo is being brought in to help change that.

So if we look at it realistically, the Rangers are in the middle of a strategic retool, and Brandon Nimmo is very much part of that plan.