Fact Check: Did Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas Get 80 Games Suspension for Using PEDs?

After having one of the best moments of the World Series in 2025, nobody expected Miguel Rojas to be caught up in a PEDs case. But is he really caught in a case, or was it all just wrong info?

Well, it was all wrong. Evan Drellich, who first reported that Miguel Rojas was suspended for 80 games due to PEDs, later corrected himself and apologised.

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He said, “I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today. It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended.”

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Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies played 71 games for them in 2025, is the one who got suspended. In 2025, he had an average of .224 with just 1 homer and 18 RBIs in 152 at-bats. It is reported that he had been suspended for 80 games for the use of Boldenone