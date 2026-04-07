Fact Check: Did UNC Really Hire 85-Year-Old Yankees Legend to Coach Baseball?

Could a four-time World Series champion be trading MLB’s front office for a college dugout in Chapel Hill? A viral rumor says yes, but the facts tell a different story. And it has generated a lot of debate online over its legitimacy.

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“BREAKING: Sources say that UNC intends to hire 85-year-old Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre to lead their baseball program,” read one X update from April 7.

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Joseph Paul Torre Jr. is a former professional baseball player, manager, and television commentator. He is currently the senior advisor and special assistant to the commissioner of MLB. The update about Torre going back to his former role of coaching has made a ripple in the baseball community.

Joe Torre is the only baseball figure to have 2,000 hits as a player and 2,000 wins as a manager. Torre played his first major league game for the Braves in 1960. In 1965, he won a Gold Glove award as a catcher. Torre went to the Cardinals in 1969 and won the MVP award in 1971 because he was such a great hitter. He moved to the Mets in 1975, and in 1977, he started managing the team while he was still a player.

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However, the 9x All-Star retired from playing in the same year. He recorded 2,326 wins as a manager through 29 seasons in MLB. Joe Torre has earned several accolades as a coach, but his biggest was with the Yankees. He helped the pinstripes reach the playoffs every single one of his 12 seasons.

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Joseph helped the best team in MLB history add 4 more World Series titles to its name. He then helped the Dodgers win 2 NL West titles before retiring from managerial duties in 2010.

Joe Torre has the most decorated resume as a player and manager. So there is no question about his credibility for another managerial stint. But there has been no official update from Torre or UNC yet.

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Moreover, the North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program has Scott Forbes at the helm. And he has been doing a fantastic job with a 224-108-1 overall record so far.

UNC has recently extended Forbes’ contract for six more years, keeping him as head coach till 2031. This makes Torre’s employment news a bit hard to believe. Fans have already started rejecting the update as a hoax, while showing support for the current coach.

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Joe Torre’s new career update has split fans between amusement and skepticism

“I know this is fake, but this be cool,” read one comment. Joe Torre’s current designation in MLB has the fans questioning the authenticity of the news. But people are fascinated by the “what if” scenario.

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“The man is 85 years old! Let him enjoy retirement while he still can,” a fan pointed out the hard fact.

Torre turns 86 in July, and coaching the college players isn’t the most suitable job for him.

“April fools was last week,” one fan rejected the update outright.

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“Laugh all you want, but I would take @CoachForbes_UNC over anyone else. Truly. The @DiamondHeels are in great hands. It’s a GDTBATH 🩵⚾️,” one user commented.

Every baseball diehard is aware of Torre’s capabilities as a coach, but some UNC fans aren’t ready to replace Forbes any time soon. The current head coach has a win percentage of .674 in six years. And he has already bagged an extension for six more seasons. So for them, it is indeed a good day to be a Tar Heel.

“This is a smart move by the UNC. This will win over top NIL talent,” a fan took it up a notch.

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Joe Torre’s even-balanced demeanor and “intense but not tense” style were particularly effective for the players. But his high-profile image can improve the chances for people playing under him to attract more fame and money. This is a classic way to reply to a supposedly false update.

While the breaking news has created a stir among baseball fans, we still wait for an official confirmation. Until Joe Torre himself states that he is leaving his MLB duties or UNC gives an update, we are not fully convinced.