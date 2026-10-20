Fans Left Furious After Absurd World Series Ticket Prices Surpass Super Bowl Rates

It’s the Milwaukee Brewers’ first World Series appearance since 1982, and ticket prices are soaring. Fans planning to crowd the stadiums to see a new champion get crowned are facing a staggering financial hurdle, as get-in prices for the series opener surpassed entry prices for the Super Bowl. It has raised serious questions about affordability, leaving fans fuming as such prices are essentially gatekeeping the sport for the rich.

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According to Front Office Sports, the cheapest available get-in ticket for World Series Game 1 at American Family Field was worth $2,809 on Oct. 19. The price was reportedly up 41% over the last three days. Moreover, TicketData showed a hike of a staggering 165% over the last week. The amount surpassed the approximately $2,600 entry-level resale price recorded at Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

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As the Brewers ended the regular season with the best record in baseball, they have the home-field advantage. Milwaukee will host the Tampa Bay Rays for the series opener on Oct. 23. With the Brewers finally snapping their World Series appearance drought, the excitement is also driving up the price. However, the rapidly increasing prices might force a lot of fans to watch the games from the comfort of their homes.

The pricing surge is not limited to the opening game. Resale tickets for Game 2 in Milwaukee were listed at $2,793. The resale tickets for seats closer to the field for either of the first two games started above $4,000. The entry prices of the potential Games 6 and 7 started above $2,100.

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A comparison with the resale ticket price for Super Bowl LX in February puts the price hike in perspective. CBS News noted that the cheapest available resale tickets during the Super Bowl were approximately $4,169 to $4,840. While the World Series tickets cost less, they had already surpassed the get-in price.

Fans took to social media to express their resentment with the current situation.

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Posting pictures of the tickets from the Brewers’ last World Series appearance, a fan wrote, “A little cheaper last time.” The photograph shows two 1982 World Series Game 5 tickets priced at $18 each.

Another fan highlighted the financial burden on the average fan. He wrote, “Ridiculous for the average loyal fan.”

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“The topic of supply and demand wasn’t taught enough in schools apparently,” jibed another user.

Another fan also looked back on previous World Series ticket prices. They commented, “I understand inflation and realize it’s 25 years later, but I paid $110 each for bleacher seats at game 1 of the 2001 World Series. Even back then regular fans could afford $110.”

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“2800 is standing tickets also,” remarked a user, highlighting the absurdity of the situation.

While the excitement for a historic sporting event is understandable, ticket prices running into thousands of dollars can make attending a game unaffordable for longtime supporters of the franchise.