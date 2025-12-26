Fans Refuse to Trust David Stearns Despite Mets’ Push for 32YO Ace Amid Deafening Offseason Silence

The New York fanbase has lost trust in their GMs, or at least that is what it is looking like. On one side of New York, there is Brian Cashman, who seems to be waiting for the perfect time to strike. And on the other side of New York is David Stearns, who seems to be giving false promises to Mets fans.

Things have gotten so bad in Queens that the fans are now refusing to believe any rumor that comes up. And the latest rumor they are refusing to believe is of Framber Valdez.

“The Mets are ‘among teams’ that have reportedly met with free-agent LHP Framber Valdez,” reported SNY.

The New York Mets entered this offseason needing rotation help, yet have completed few impact moves so far. New York instead added former Yankees like Clay Holmes, reinforcing fan frustration over direction this winter. Those signings failed to address the rotation instability that contributed to the team’s 2025 collapse season.

As rivals improved, the Mets remain without a frontline starter under contract for the 2026 season yet.

Framber Valdez represents the top remaining starter, posting a 3.66 ERA in 2025 with the Houston Astros. Over the past four seasons, he logged 767.2 innings with a 3.21 ERA overall there leaguewide. Valdez has 81 wins, a 3.36 career ERA, and 1,053 strikeouts overall across eight seasons played. Contract projections range from 150 million dollars over 5 years to 220 million over 7.

New York’s projected rotation includes Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and multiple unproven starters for the 2026 season. Valdez would stabilize workloads after the Mets ranked near the bottom in innings reliability last season. He averaged over 190 innings in 2025, easing pressure on a taxed bullpen that struggled often.

Without a move like this, remaining competitive in 2026 becomes significantly harder for New York.

Between Brian Cashman’s patience and David Stearns’ caution, New York baseball feels frozen again. Rumors around Framber Valdez’s land flat because Mets fans now trust results only here. Until Stearns signs a real ace, skepticism will remain louder than every offseason promise.

Mets fans are not happy with David Stearns

Trust used to buy patience in this town, now it buys side-eye. Every press conference feels carefully measured, every rumor lands hollow, and every pause feels louder than intent. The New York Mets are stuck in that uneasy quiet where fans read between the lines. David Stearns is learning that Queens doesn’t wait politely.

Fans point to Stearns’ pattern, saying he prefers meetings without commitments beyond short-term pitching deals. The comment claimed, “meet with or express interest,” before contract limits end, and serious negotiations. Reports show the Mets’ reluctance to long-term pitching contracts, even as rotation needs remain unresolved. That history gives weight to fan frustration whenever another high-profile starter becomes Mets-linked.

Fans reacted sharply to the confusing Valdez incident, quoting, “Wait a second … still want to sign the guy who threw at his own catcher??!?!!” after the Mets linked to him. Valdez hit Astros catcher César Salazar in the chest with a pitch following a miscommunication, an event both players later said was accidental and apologized for. The speculation over intent drew a heated online debate, even though reports and players called it a cross-up. Such moments complicate the narrative as Mets consider signing a proven starter despite past clubhouse intrigue.

Fans’ frustration boiled over with comments like, “They will go 3 years and give meh offer then he goes elsewhere.” The Mets have shown a pattern of hesitating on long-term starting pitcher deals this winter, avoiding contracts longer than three years. Contract projections for top arms like Valdez suggest 5–6 year deals worth $150m–$220m, out of New York’s comfort zone. That perception fuels fan belief Stearns won’t meet elite starters’ terms despite rotation needs and expensive market realities.

Fans didn’t hold back, saying “Stearns is allergic to good players now” after Valdez’s interest was reported. The Mets have been “reluctant to hand out long‑term offers” to top free agent starters like Valdez, Imai, and Suarez, according to multiple reports this offseason. Pitchers of Valdez’s caliber are widely expected to command 5–6 year deals worth $150m–$220m this winter. That ongoing pattern feeds the narrative that Stearns prefers short deals even when rotation help is scarce.

Fans complained, saying “Mets meet with a lot of people just to see if they will accept Stearns short terms deals.” The Mets have been linked to starters like Valdez, Suarez, and Imai, but are widely seen as preferring short‑term contracts this offseason. Contract projections for these aces often exceed six years, which reportedly falls outside New York’s comfort zone. That pattern of brief offers fuels fans’ belief that talks never become real long‑term commitments.

David Stearns continues to frustrate fans, showing reluctance to commit to top-tier starting pitchers. Mets’ rotation needs remain urgent, yet short-term deals dominate every reported negotiation and meeting. Until Stearns changes its approach, Queens will watch patiently while skepticism outpaces every rumored acquisition.