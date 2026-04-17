FBI Issues Warning After Suspicious Sightings Above Rockies Stadium Trigger Safety Concerns

There have been many safety concerns in the past few days regarding the safety of the fans at MLB stadiums. There was a massive brawl at the Yankees-Angels game on Thursday. But drone sightings over baseball fields are not only a concern to fans, but also to outfield players, who are exposed. And that is exactly why the FBI has stepped in this time involving the Colorado Rockies.

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There was another recent drone sighting in Coors Field when the Rockies were playing the Phillies in their first home series of the season. The New York Post reported this saying, “More than a half dozen drones were spotted above the stadium on April 3-5 during the Rockies’ first home series against the Phillies.”

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More than six drones were seen over Coors Field from April 3 to April 5 during the Rockies vs. the Phillies games. Fans were in the stands while law enforcement tried to track who was flying them. No one was arrested right away, but the FAA said fines could still come.

FBI spokesperson Vikki Migoya said, “The illegal drone activity did not jeopardize anyone’s safety, but there were enough violations that the teams on the ground were concerned about the number of operators that did not seem to understand the seriousness of the situation. Thus, the proactive messaging,” after the incidents.

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The moment turned a normal Rockies-Phillies game night into a live security check outside the stadium.

Imago A mysterious drone descends into West Sacramento and interferes with the Athletics’ home opener in the bottom of the 7th inning

from MLB.com (March 1st, 2025)

Police, FAA, and FBI all worked together after the drone sightings at Coors Field. FAA rules say no drones can fly within 3 miles of the stadium during game time.

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This rule starts one hour before the game and ends one hour after it finishes. Officials said every drone check needs officers to respond and check intent. That means even small flights can pull police away from other work at the stadium.

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Officials are worried because drones can be used in unsafe ways at big events. They pointed to drone attacks seen in conflict areas like Ukraine and Iran. That is why massive amounts of money are being spent on drone safety at various sports events in the USA.

What happened with the Rockies is not new for MLB stadiums across the country. Cities like Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and San Diego have also dealt with drone issues during games.

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Even without danger, every drone sighting still forces a full safety check. A drone seen at Fenway Park in 2019 also led to an FAA review during a Red Sox game.

Breaking the rules can lead to fines up to $75000 for each violation. Some cases can also lead to loss of drone licenses or even federal charges.

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At Petco Park in 2017, a drone even crashed into the seats during a Padres game. Wrigley Field has also seen repeated drone warnings over the seasons. These cases show how small drone flights can quickly turn into serious problems.

Each time, it pulls attention away from the game while officials deal with the situation. The same rules keep coming back because the same problems keep happening. It shows how one small drone can still change a whole game night for fans and officials.

MLB fans may face charges after the Yankees-Angels game

On one side, the drones are causing concerns; on the other side, the fans are trashing each other. And struck in between all this is the MLB and the teams.

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Yankees and Angels fans fought at Yankee Stadium during an 11-4 Angels win. Officials said the cause remained unclear after the four-game series. Angels won the 4th game 11-4, splitting the series after the Yankees ended a five-game losing streak.

The video showed fans fighting in the stands before security stepped in quickly. Frustration grew as both fan bases felt emotions rising during the game.

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Stadium security removed the involved fans immediately and escorted them out of the venue. Officials confiscated the tickets and denied re-entry for those involved in the brawl. Police involvement remained possible if disorderly conduct charges were filed after review.

MLB rules allow stadium bans from season-long to lifetime restrictions for fans involved in such activities. Charges may include assault or disorderly conduct, depending on the severity of the injuries. Arrests and fines depend on what the police deem it to be. The victims can file a civil lawsuit seeking compensation for the injuries and damaged properties, such as cellphones.

MLB and the respective teams track the offenders across different teams through a shared database that holds all the info. Stadium bans can be just for one venue or could be spread across multiple venues, and that depends on how the MLB sees this.

Now the fans and everyone involved will have to wait for the police to conduct their investigation and then make a ruling on what the further steps will be.