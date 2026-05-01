“Felt Kind of Dead” – Brewers Manager Makes Worrying Admission After Brandon Woodruff Exits Mid-Game

Brandon Woodruff was pitching almost 10 miles per hour below his average during the Diamondbacks game on Thursday. While the 33-year-old managed to strike out two batters in just 1.1 innings, it was obvious something was wrong. Eventually, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy had to pull out his star pitcher. Later, he also made an admission.

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“He wasn’t himself. He felt like, felt kind of dead. He said he didn’t feel any pain, just nothing was coming out,” manager Pat Murphy said during a mid-game interview.

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Woodruff has had five starts this season, and he has been comfortably throwing fastballs at an average of 92.5 mph. During the second inning, the manager noticed that his velocity had dropped to somewhere around mid-80s. The veteran’s changeup and cutter were even worse as they were much slower and flatter.

After retiring the first two batters in the top of the second, he delivered an 85 mph pitch to the D-backs’ Nolan Arenado. The manager, pitching coach Chris Hook, and athletic trainer Brad Epstein had to step in. They had a brief conversation with Woodruff but found no pain in his arm.

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“We’ve seen a little bit of this, but never at this level, where he can’t get the ball over 85 mph,” Murphy said. “He’s so important to us. We’re not going to risk anything, maybe long-term, by having him try to step on it.”

Woodruff retired after only 21 pitches, letting Grant Anderson take over. There hasn’t been any official news about an IL yet. Woodruff went straight to get an MRI.

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The 33-year-old pitcher started his MLB journey in 2017 and has been on the injured list multiple times ever since. He had missed 49 games due to a left oblique strain in 2019. Woodruff’s right ankle sprain kept him out of the game for 29 games.

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But his most gruesome injury was in 2023 when he required surgery for a torn anterior capsule on the right shoulder. That injury sidelines him for the whole of the 2024 season. He returned to pitch well in 2025 but finished that year on the IL with a lat strain.

Murphy informed that the veteran anchor will probably be okay and “work himself into his form.” The manager seemed to have a lot of faith in him when he said, “Even with him maybe not throwing his normal 95, he can still get outs and win.”

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But Brandon Woodruff isn’t the only concern for the Brewers, as a majority of the roster is on the injury list.

Brewers finding ways to compete despite mounting injury concerns

The Milwaukee Brewers are fourth in the NL Central with a 16-12 record. But that is because they are a part of one of the most competitive regions in MLB. Outside their region, there are only six teams with more wins, and they are all either the best or second-best in their respective regions.

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That is because the Brewers have a considerably good overall performance. They have one of the strongest farm systems in MLB, providing the team with internal depth. Pat Murphy’s leadership has been working well. And the players are steadily adapting to his tone.

Although they aren’t hitting many home runs, they lead the league with 142 walks and are tied for the lead in stolen bases. This Thursday, even with their starting pitcher retiring in the second inning, Milwaukee had an incredible 13-1 win against the D-backs. And they secured their seventh series.

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But beneath these metrics looms a long list of injuries. The Brewers have nine players on the IL, and five of them are pitchers. That’s why Woodruff’s injury might complicate matters even more. He is a veteran leader who helps stabilize the young core. A serious injury might make the team more fragile.

The manager is dead set on bringing Brandon Woodruff back on the mound as soon as possible. “As long as he doesn’t risk injury, I’ll go with him every time,” Murphy said.

While the team waits for his test results, everyone is hoping for some positive outcomes.