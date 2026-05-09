Fernando Tatis Jr. Draws Strong Reaction From Padres Nation After Another Blunder Raises Question on 2026 Season

In 2024, Fernando Tatis Jr. was elite in the outfield. He led all National League right fielders with +15 Defensive Runs Saved and was second with 12 outfield assists. 2026 is showing a different version of Tatis, someone who is yet to hit a home run after 38 games this season. And after his embarrassing fielding blunder on Friday, Tatis has now allowed more home runs than he’s tallied.

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The Padres lost the game against the Cardinals by 0-6 and are surely not in a mood to offer Tatis any relief.

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“Fernando Tatis Jr.’s nightmare start continues as error leads to Little League grand slam,” New York Post Sports shared via X.

The drama unfolded in the 5th inning when the scoreboard was still 0-0. JJ Wetherholt hit a grounder that went straight to the right field. A routine grounder was about to be picked up by Tatis’ glove, only to miss and leave the ball crawl to the fence. Tatis simply whiffed while running forward, with the ball going completely under his glove and rolling all the way to the right field wall.

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With all bases loaded for the Cardinals, the bases started clearing toward home plate. By the time Tatis reached the ball and threw to first base, all bases were cleared. Wetherholt didn’t even have to make any extra effort to complete his four-bagger. A little league grand slam!

Credit to the Padres’ 2x Gold Glover, the Cardinals shot to 4-0, which otherwise would have been a two-run single.

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While the Padres fielders stood still, Wetherholt’s smiling face after covering home plate said a lot about Tatis’ blunder, which caught everyone by surprise.

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Tatis’ blunder on Friday was not a one-off example, but was a conclusive picture of his 2026 season. He is experiencing a statistically unusual start to the season, marked by high-quality contact but a significant lack of power production. Despite ranking among the league leaders in hard-hit rate (67%) and exit velocity , he has remarkably hit zero home runs through his first 37 games.

“He’s a playmaker, just trying to make a play,” said Padres manager Craig Stammen. “He just came up short. Things like that happen. He’s not a perfect player. Nobody’s a perfect player. Even the best players in the world make mistakes.”

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Surely, mistakes can happen, but his defensive blunders, along with his offensive struggles, are making things worse. He went 0-for-2 on Friday and ended the night with a slash line of .248/.318/.299. Even Fernando Tatis Jr. acknowledges his struggle. As per Padres Wrap Up Show host Jim Russell, Tatis left the clubhouse after the game by the time the media went in.

He avoided the uneasy questions from the Media, but the fans are not giving in.

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Fernando Tatis gets called out by the fans

Fans wonder if Tatis is even performing as per his contract. “Time for Manny and Tatis to act like 300m players,” one fan said. Tatis is in the sixth year of a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres. Manny Machado is under an 11-year, $350 million contract with the Padres. Two 300 million+ sluggers but producing .248 and .195 respectively.

Just as the Padres are just 2 wins behind the table-topper Dodgers, fans think it’s time for the elite names to go all guns blazing. “Probably ran out crying,” another fan added. Tatis was already grilled a few times by the media over his longest drought of home runs, and now, adding his fielding blunders, Tatis expectedly avoided the media. One big night and he will again be available with his trademark smile.

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However, will Tatis be here in San Diego in the long term? Fans are skeptical. “I feel like he’s close to walking out. Quitting,” one user remarked. “He’s done with this city, boot him, he’ll never be the same again with us,” another added.

Tatis has a no-trade clause in his contract that lasts through 2028. Moreover, the Padres President A.J. Preller has labeled Tatis as part of their core, placing him “right in the middle” of their plans for the future. So, it’s very unlikely that Tatis will leave the Padres, but when it’s baseball, anything can happen. Tatis hit .276 in 2024 and .268 last year.

In 2026, he is hitting .248, which might look like a very minimal slump, but the lack of power-hitting is evident. Yes, the Padres can offload a huge financial burden if Tatis is traded, but they might bet on him at least for this year. Especially when there were instances of players leaving the Padres, they only performed better. “He’s a turd. But when we trade him, he will become a HOF ayer because this town is cursed,” a fan agrees.

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Trea Turner was a “player to be named later” in a 2014 deal for the Padres. They traded him to the Nationals, where he went on to win a World Series and became a perennial All-Star and batting champion. The Padres will not commit the same mistake again.

Fernando Tatis is just one game away from being his best. The third game against the Cardinals could be that moment.