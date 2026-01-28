Fernando Tatis Jr to Reportedly Become Collateral in Padres Sale Drama Despite Irreplaceable Contribution

It’s no longer really news that the Seidler family, which owns the Padres, has been weighing a sale of the franchise for months now. And the ownership seems more open to a sale and, not surprisingly, more cautious when it comes to making big offseason moves.

But as the family explores that path, there’s an obvious complication: the Padres are tied up in some hefty long-term financial commitments. Surely, any potential buyer would almost certainly prefer a cleaner balance sheet. For instance, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are each owed at least $20 million per season for the next seven years.

So while the Padres may be pulling back on trades for now, the reality is that if the right situation presents itself, even a cornerstone player could end up becoming collateral damage.

“The Padres aren’t shopping Fernando Tatis Jr., but the caveat appears to be for now,” Foul Territory quoted Padres insider Kevin Acee.

To be clear, the Padres have no real baseball reason to trade Fernando Tatis Jr., and by all accounts, they aren’t shopping him this offseason. However, the only scenario where his name would even come up is if the team felt pressure to significantly cut payroll. Fans might wonder how a true cornerstone player could ever be moved, but ironically, Tatis’ elite production is exactly what would make him the Padres’ most valuable trade chip if it came to that! How?

Well, Tatis is coming off a strong 2025 season, hitting .268 with 25 HRs, 71 RBIs, 111 runs scored, 32 stolen bases, and an .814 OPS. Those numbers, paired with his defense and all-around skill set, would draw serious interest from just about any contending team. He’s entering the prime of his career and fits almost anywhere, which only increases his appeal.

That’s where the contract comes into play.

Tatis is locked into a 14-year, $340 million deal that includes a $10 million signing bonus and an AAV of just over $24 million. So, more than $240 million remains on that contract, and moving it would instantly clean up the Padres’ books ahead of a potential sale. Now, as Acee has noted, it’s not about Tatis’ performance, but about the pay scale.

So while there’s no urgency to trade him now, the reality is that his contract makes him vulnerable. Even if it doesn’t happen anytime soon, it’s a possibility that’s not going away. And considering how the Padres are still shopping around this offseason, money is the real need for them.

This is a developing story… Keep an eye on this space to know more about which names the Padres are still looking at…