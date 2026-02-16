$56M Marlins Star’s Exit Buzz Reignites as Team Commits to Edward Cabrera Path, per Insider

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Jul 1, 2025 Miami, Florida, USA Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera 27 pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot Park. Miami loanDepot Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxRassolx 20250701_tcs_zg8_025

The Miami Marlins’ decision to trade Edward Cabrera did more than just alter their pitching staff; it sent a clear signal that the long-rumored trade of ace Sandy Alcántara could finally be on the horizon.

At 30, Marlins starter Alcántara sparks trade rumours like it’s on an everyday checklist. He signed a five-year, $56 million extension with the team in 2021, which runs through this year with a $21 million club option in 2027. Now, an MLB insider dissects how likely and when that can happen.

“Alcántara feels more lined up for a trade deadline shopping spree than a St. Patrick’s Day shopping spree,” wrote Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“Is that day going to arrive in the next six weeks? I wouldn’t bet on that.”

Last season, Alcántara made his comeback after his Tommy John surgery in 2023. Even after missing the entire 2024 season, the Sandman logged an 11-12 record with a 5.36 ERA in the 31 games he started. And his record in the second half speaks differently.

Imago Sandy Alcántara

Alcántara registered 7-3, with a 3.33 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and an opponent OPS+ of just 75 in the second half. His revival suggested the former Cy Young Award winner was back on track. And per Stark, the Marlins should bide their time and let the ace prove that his revived form is here to stay.

In that case, the trade may not come before the season’s start.

The Marlins have made it clear that they would create more opportunities for the young arms.

The Edward Cabrera trade to the Chicago Cubs aligns with that plan. Miami acquired Owen Cassie, infielder Cristian Hernandez, and corner IF/OF Edgardo De Leon from the Cubs.

Though the Cabrera trade does not explicitly point to an Alcántara trade in the near future, it certainly indicates a possibility and reignites the rumor mill.

And according to Stark, one of the Marlins executives even shared, “they’re open for business.”

Quoting one of the rival executives, Stark noted, “The Marlins can deal from strength, he said, because of all the high-ceiling rotation depth in their system — so depending on what they see early, it could prompt them to do it.”

Ken Rosenthal on Foul Territory also predicted the Alcántara trade was unlikely to happen during Spring Training. Considering they have already traded Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, the Marlins will rely on Alcántara for a strong start.

Miami Marlins name Alcántara their Opening Day starter

The Miami Marlins will host Colorado at LoanDepot Park on March 27 to start the season. And Marlins Manager Clayton McCullough revealed their initial plan about Sandy Alcántara by naming him as the Opening Day starter.

Alcántara will make his sixth Opening Day start for the Marlins, a record for the franchise.

“Another great opportunity for me,” Alcántara told MLB.com.

“Like I always say, always feel blessed about God giving me those opportunities to step out of my bed and get me to play baseball. Great opportunity for me — six times, Opening Day for the Marlins. I can even remember the first day when I came here, just fighting for a spot, and now I have six times Opening Day starts for the Marlins. It always means a lot to me.”

Sandy Alcántara first made eight relief appearances in his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2017. After getting traded to the Marlins, he continued in Triple-A New Orleans before finally getting a call to start against the Mets in June 2018. Finishing his brief stint that season on the 10-day disabled list with an infection, the breakthrough came in 2019 when he fully established himself in the starting rotation.

And now, not just with the Miami Marlins, Alcántara will be in action in the World Baseball Classic, too, pitching for the Dominican Republic.