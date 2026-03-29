Fight Breaks Out At Dodgers Stadium As Female Fans Spoil Opening Weekend

The biggest fight at Dodger Stadium this weekend wasn’t on the diamond. While the team swept the Diamondbacks, a brawl erupted between two female fans in the stands, overshadowing the on-field victory. The surprising part was that the fans involved in the brawl all had the Dodgers jersey on.

“Announcer: Welcome to the Dodgers opening day ring ceremony. Dodger Fans: Best time to start swinging on each other,” Angels outfielder Jo Adell shared via X.

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Surely, the Angels from Anaheim are having a field day seeing the Dodger Stadium brawl. However, looking at the footage, the fight could have been escalated to the next level. It was evident that a few more people were getting involved in the fight between the two women. Punches were thrown all around, and hair was pulled from both ends, while the other guys around seemed to be struggling to keep them away.

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Fortunately, the fight didn’t escalate. However, caught all the attention from the fans. They seemed more interested in the off-field fight than in how the Dodgers were decimating the D-Backs on the field. What’s worse is that this was not an isolated incident. In the second game, a fight broke out in the bar area of the stadium.

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The footage went viral, showing a man objecting to the people sitting in the bar, which caused a tense scene. Fortunately, the second incident didn’t get physical as security personnel arrived and calmed the situation. However, with two such issues coming to light in the Dodgers’ opening weekend, questions are raised about the security measures in the stadium.

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Amid all these, how the Dodgers dominated the D-Backs took a backseat. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks 3-0, and there was one particular name that took the spotlight.

The biggest showstopper from the Dodgers’ opening weekend was surely their catcher, Will Smith. With two homers in three games, Smith announced his arrival and started this season from where he ended last year. In 2025, he posted a .296 batting average, 17 home runs, and 61 RBI in 110 games in the regular season, which ended abruptly in September due to his hand injury. However, he returned for the postseason.

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So, Smith is back to his best by the first week this time. Also, the Dodgers might be relieved that their struggling shortstop has also come back to life.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is back to his best

While Will Smith was already at his best last year, the story was different for Mookie Betts. Remember how he experienced the toughest offensive season of his career in 2025, largely due to a 20-pound weight loss from a severe stomach virus early in the season. That resulted in his struggle for the first 100 games, when he posted a .674 OPS.

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Moreover, for a large portion of the season, Betts had the lowest production numbers of his career, with a .318 wOBA that was a career worst. But 2026 may be the year for a turnaround. He scored a homer in the second game against the D-Backs and a run in the third game.

“Just proud of myself. That’s pretty much it,” Betts said after hitting the second game. “Just proud of myself for putting in work and seeing it come to fruition.”

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Surely, Betts had left no stone unturned to improve the things. For instance, last year, he was over-swinging to compensate for lost strength. So, Betts worked with hitting coaches and former teammate J.D. Martinez to shorten his swing.

For this year, Betts has also trained closely with teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has added javelin throw to Betts workiout routine.

Result? One HR and four RBIs already from the season’s first three games. So, with Smith and Betts both seeming back to their best, the Dodgers showed the other 29 teams what’s coming next.

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Betts was surely a weak link last year, and his reemergence just pushed the Dodgers a little towards their three-peat target.