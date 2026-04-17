Fight Breaks Out at Padres Stadium as Fans Tussle Over Bizarre Reason

Wednesday night turned highly intense at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. While the Padres made a stunning ninth-inning comeback to defeat the Seattle Mariners, 7-6, fans’ attention was entirely on something else. Long before the game, Padres fans queued outside the ballpark in huge numbers, even logjammed entrances. The reason?

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A merchandise giveaway.

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The San Diego Padres announced that 40,000 Padres-themed puffer vests would be given away at Petco Park when the team takes on the Mariners. The giveaway understandably attracted fans, but the turnout far exceeded the franchise’s estimate.

As sizes vanished quickly, chaos broke out. Fans shoved each other to get their vests. On his X handle, Chase Izidoro of KUSI News posted a video of a packed Petco Park, showing two fans shoving each other in the limited space as others tried to separate them.

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“Fights breaking out at Petco Park after lines wrapping around the block over the puffer vest giveaway #Padres.”

The highly sought-after puffer vests feature gold accents and the Padres logo, a sharp and stylish addition to a Padres fan’s closet. The vests became a fan favorite back in March, when manager Craig Stammen was photographed in one during Spring Training. Fans have been wanting one for themselves since then.

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When the Padres fulfilled their demands, fans responded with desperation.

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As they crowded stadium gates, the franchise ran out of sizes, much to their disappointment. According to the New York Post, medium and large sizes sold out so quickly that it led to mayhem. Some fans reportedly refused to leave until they got their vests.

It was a consequence that the franchise never imagined while announcing the giveaway. The clubhouse has also issued an apology for the chaos, which even caused fans to miss the first few innings of the game.

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Per reports from San Diego, the East Village Gate entrance became a critical bottleneck. The stadium staff kept the giveaway table in front of the ticket scanning area. This placement prevented workers from processing incoming fans while crowds swarmed the vest distribution point.

In fact, one Padres season ticket holder, John Leerskov, informed, “I know a lot of people didn’t get one. There were people taking advantage of the chaos, taking five six. It was, it was absolutely crazy.”

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In light of the chaos, the franchise has come up with a solution.

The Padres have good news for puffer vest enthusiasts

As the 40,000 pieces of Padres-themed puffer vests quickly went out of stock, many fans could not get a hold of their highly anticipated giveaway item. After the Petco Park chaos, the Padres have responded in a bid to do some damage control.

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Chase Izidoro reported on X that the franchise has sent emails to its season ticket holders, apologizing for the long wait time during the giveaway.

Per the email, the Padres have asked the members to complete a survey by April 22 so that they can receive those vests.

The picture of the email posted by Izidoro read, “We hope you were able to receive tonight’s giveaway item. However, if you waited in line and did not receive a Puffer Vest, please complete the survey linked below by Wednesday, April 22. We intend to make this right by issuing members a one-time raincheck due to the circumstances. Thank you for your continued support for the Padres.”

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Meanwhile, this whole incident has created an unexpected secondary market for the merchandise. Online listings for the vests range from $35 to $150. But the chaos hasn’t stopped the Padres from hosting the giveaway events.

On April 28, they will reportedly distribute beanies at their promotional giveaway.

But as the members complete their surveys over the weekend, the Padres will look to increase their winning streak to eight games as they face the Mariners on Thursday.