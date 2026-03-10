Tensions Flare After Team USA Star Refuses Handshake With Mexican Teammate

We saw in the Australia game that there was no handshake, but when the same thing happened in the Team USA and Team Mexico game, things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse. Randy Arozarena offered a handshake to his Mariners teammate, Cal Raleigh. But Raleigh refused, and things have gone from bad to worse

Randy Arozarena has now spoken about the incident and said, “How do you think I should respond to Cal Raleigh… I want to say it in four languages.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arozarena ranted and said, “That fake a**, ‘good to see you’ he hit me with? He can shove it straight up his a**. I’m out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Houston’s Daikin Park, Team USA beat Team Mexico 5‑3, led by home runs from Aaron Judge and Roman Anthony in a five‑run third inning. Team USA improved to 3‑0 in Pool B while Mexico dropped to 2‑1, now needing a win over Italy to keep control of its tournament fate. The game carried real intensity, with Paul Skenes striking out 7 batters over four innings and both teams battling hard under a packed, noisy crowd.

This matchup was one of the most-watched of the first round, as it marked the first American win over Mexico in the Classic in 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What should have been a quiet moment before Randy Arozarena‘s at‑bat turned awkward when he reached the plate and extended his hand to Cal Raleigh, his Seattle Mariners teammate and catcher for Team USA, hoping for a greeting. Raleigh simply looked on and did not return the handshake, leaving Arozarena with his hand outstretched and no acknowledgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip of this moment quickly went viral, stirring debate across social platforms as fans shared their disbelief. Because both men play together for much of the year, the snub looked strange amid the big game atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, Randy Arozarena spoke to reporters and made his feelings clear, saying Raleigh’s “good to see you” was hollow and didn’t mean anything, and added that Raleigh should be “thankful for having very polite parents” who greeted Arozarena kindly at the hotel.

He even delivered parts of his message in Spanish, Cuban, and Mexican expressions to make his point. Arozarena’s words spread quickly on social media and reflected real frustration from the Mexican slugger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some analysts had floated reasons saying catchers sometimes avoid greetings, noting that touching a batter with pine tar or sticky substances on gloves can lead to penalties or ejections.

That practical idea was offered for other snubs in the tournament, including when an Australian catcher declined a Czech batter’s handshake in Tokyo. At first, some thought that kind of explanation might apply to Cal Raleigh, too, but the viral reaction and the words exchanged afterward suggest the moment felt more personal.

Now, with Mariners Spring Training just days away, the most nervous fans may be those in Seattle who hope clubhouse chemistry stays strong. The likes of the 2025 Mets showed how even small drama can ripple through a long season, and Mariners fans certainly do not want tension between key players before Opening Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena are slated to be central figures for Seattle’s hopes in 2026, and they will spend many weeks together in camp.If they do not resolve this moment, it could linger into the regular season, especially as they are both leaders of the club. Mariners fans are watching closely, hoping this stays just a World Baseball Classic moment and not something that affects their season.

Team Mexico manager reacts after loss to Team USA

This game was filled with heat from every direction, players not acknowledging players, fans angry at umpires, and homers. After the intense game, the Mexico manager came out and expressed that he was not very disappointed with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a charged World Baseball Classic Pool B game, Team USA seized control early with a massive five‑run third inning.

Aaron Judge’s two‑run homer and Roman Anthony’s three‑run blast pushed the lead to 5‑0 by that frame’s end. Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes struck out seven over four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Mexico’s bats were quiet until the sixth inning, putting pressure on late.

Mexico refused to quit and sparked a stirring comeback that thrilled fans in Houston’s Daikin Park. Jarren Duran hit two solo home runs, his third and fourth of the WBC, cutting the gap to 5‑3. Joey Meneses delivered a crucial RBI single to make it 5‑2 before the eighth-inning blast.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ninth, Mexico even brought the tying run to the plate before Team USA’s Garrett Whitlock closed the game.

After the game, Mexico manager Benji Gil spoke with clear passion about their future chances. “I want to face them more than anything else in the world,” Gil said of a possible rematch against Team USA.

Team USA stayed undefeated at 3‑0 and now needs one more win to secure Pool B leadership. Mexico must beat Italy to stay alive and reach the next stage.