‘Filthy Stuff’: Yankees Pitching Weapon Could Spell Trouble for MLB Rivals, Claims Analyst

With one of the best relief corps in the league, the New York Yankees’ bullpen posted a collective 3.13 ERA and recorded 45 saves. The Bronx Bombers would have nothing to worry about heading into 2027 if six of their ten free agents were not relievers. However, according to an MLB analyst, the Yankees already have a solution to their bullpen concerns waiting in their farm system.

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On Yankees Worldwide, Ryan Garcia identified Carlos Lagrange as a potential answer to the Yankees’ bullpen problems. According to him, the Yankees should use the 23-year-old to address their bullpen issues rather than developing him exclusively as a starting pitcher. He highlighted the young right-hander’s impressive raw talent, describing his arsenal as the kind of talent that can make a difference against major-league hitters.

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“The name that could be the best internal solution to some of their bullpen concerns is Carlos Lagrange,” said Ryan Garcia, per Yankees Worldwide on X.

“Carlos Lagrange has the kind of filthy, top-line stuff that really does matter. When we talk about guys who are going from the regular season to the postseason, what kinds of things translate really well? It’s velocity; it’s raw stuff. You look at the Milwaukee Brewers: their ability to just fill up the zone with high-velocity fastballs and break off nasty secondary pitches. Carlos Lagrange has that ability to overwhelm hitters with velocity.”

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Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 248 pounds, the Dominican-born pitcher possesses an imposing presence on the mound. His fastball regularly sits between 97 and 99 mph. Lagrange threw a 103 mph fastball as the fastest pitch in Triple-A in May this year. The Yankees’ prospect also possesses a sweeping slider, cutter, and changeup in his arsenal, providing him with multiple weapons to attack opposing hitters.

The 2025 season was particularly significant in establishing Lagrange’s dominance.

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Lagrange recorded 168 strikeouts across 120 innings between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. His 168 total strikeouts ranked third among all minor-league pitchers. The number demonstrated his ability to miss bats consistently. Lagrange also made considerable progress with his command, although control remains an area requiring improvement.

The Yankees experimented with Lagrange’s potential during the 2026 campaign. In June, the organization moved him from the starting rotation to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The decision was intended to accelerate his path toward the major leagues.

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But his transition was interrupted by a shoulder injury in July. He eventually returned to action in September, recording four pitches above 100 mph during a one-inning relief appearance, with his fastest reaching 102.1 mph. Across 19 Triple-A appearances, including 11 starts, he finished with a 4.48 ERA, 85 strikeouts, and a 1.35 WHIP in 64.1 innings.

Garcia believes the Yankees should stop treating Lagrange primarily as a starting pitching prospect and prepare him for a permanent bullpen role.

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“I would tell him to be ready to pitch out of this bullpen on Opening Day. I think if you reduce him to that one- to two-inning reliever, he can be a really nice weapon for you,” noted Garcia. “…This is a guy who should be a reliever on day one. There’s a lot to gain from him getting those reps and becoming that otherworldly, upper-echelon, dominant relief pitcher.”

The argument is particularly relevant given the Yankees’ potential bullpen turnover. Losing experienced relievers means the organization will need pitchers capable of handling high-leverage situations. Lagrange could deliver that, particularly if his command improves.

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But there is a stark difference between Garcia’s recommendation and the Yankees’ long-term plans. The Yankees have continued to view him as a potential starting pitcher, despite the bullpen experiment. Whether New York ultimately commits to a relief role remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, Lagrange’s velocity, secondary pitches, and strikeout potential give the Yankees an intriguing internal option. If he can stay healthy and build upon his success in the minors, the 23-year-old could develop into a formidable bullpen weapon for the Yankees.