The Chicago White Sox became the first team in MLB history to reach the postseason after three straight 100-loss seasons, climbing from 121 defeats in 2024 to 84 wins in 2026. Yet 2005 World Series champion catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes manager Will Venable’s closer-free bullpen, which blew 30 saves, is capping their ceiling.

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“Find me a team that hasn’t had an established closer that has won a World Series. Please find that one. And when you find that one, come back to me, and then you’re gonna go back to like 1942 or something, right? Fine, but in today’s game, find me a team that doesn’t have that guy,” Pierzynski said on Foul Territory, the baseball show where he serves as a co-host.

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The box score backs up his frustration. The White Sox bullpen ranked eighth in the majors with a 3.70 ERA, yet converted only 41 of 71 save chances, a 57.7 percent rate. Reliever Seranthony Domínguez led the club with 12 saves before his trade to Seattle, and hard-throwing reliever Grant Taylor finished second with 10.

Venable did not stumble into that split because his résumé reads like a modern front-office playbook. He started as a Chicago Cubs special assistant to president Theo Epstein, coached bases under Joe Maddon and David Ross, then served as bench coach under Alex Cora with the Boston Red Sox (2021 to 2022) and associate manager under Bruce Bochy with the Texas Rangers (2023 to 2024).

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Those stops shaped a matchup-first philosophy in 2026. Venable used multi-inning arms such as veteran lefty reliever Sean Newcomb, who made 54 relief outings, and Taylor, who logged 60 appearances and 84 innings, to attack high-leverage pockets instead of locking anyone into a rigid ninth-inning role.

Recent champions suggest the model can win in October. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had no designated closer in the 2025 postseason, and ace right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 17 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, going 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA to win Series MVP.

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Yamamoto’s Game 7 showed how far Roberts stretched the model. He covered 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings on zero days’ rest and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth. The Dodgers then turned a double play in the 11th to seal a 5-4 win.

The Rangers took a messier road to the same result in 2023. They blew an AL-high 33 saves and converted just 48 percent of chances, tied for the worst rate in MLB. Veteran right-handed reliever José Leclerc did not settle the ninth until October.

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Pierzynski conceded the rebuild’s success but pushed back on the philosophy behind it. “Have they done incredible things on the South Side? Yes. But sometimes, maybe my question should be: are they trying to be too cute?”

October gave that jab some weight. The White Sox lost to the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, then blew a 2-0 lead and lost the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians in five games. Taylor posted a 4.15 ERA over 8.2 postseason innings as Venable kept shuffling arms.

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The franchise has history with anchors at the back end. Franchise saves leader Bobby Thigpen piled up a then-record 57 in 1990. Closer Bobby Jenks finished off the 2005 sweep of Houston and later retired 41 straight batters in 2007. Two-time AL Reliever of the Year Liam Hendriks added 75 saves from 2021 to 2023.

That lineage makes the current gap more glaring, and this winter’s roster moves could widen it.

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White Sox Bullpen Faces Open Ninth Inning in 2027

Pierzynski’s timing is awkward for the club because its best late-inning weapon is leaving the pen. White Sox starters threw the fewest innings in baseball in 2026, and general manager Chris Getz now wants that to change.

Getz revealed the plan on Nov. 9 on MLB Network Radio’s Front Office show on SiriusXM. “Grant Taylor is going to be going into the rotation for us. We’re excited about that. I know that Grant is as well.”

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He expanded on the strategy with reporters at the General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas. “We can’t rely on that blueprint again. We’re going to exhaust the starter market, both free agency, we’ll take a look, along with trades. That is our top priority.”

Taylor, 24, logged a 2.25 ERA with 106 strikeouts over 84 innings, which fits the 85-to-100-inning range he and the club set as a preseason goal. Left-handed reliever Hagen Smith stays in relief after a 1.29 ERA across 28 innings. With Newcomb now a free agent, the ninth inning has no clear owner.

Pierzynski’s challenge puts Venable’s model under a harsh spotlight, but the Dodgers and Rangers show a closer is not the only route to a ring. With Taylor moving to the rotation and Newcomb in free agency, Getz must now build a bullpen that proves the committee was a strength and not just a workaround.