“Fire Him ASAP” – Calls Mount to Fire David Stearns as Mets Fail to Come Out of Ongoing Struggles

Manager Carlos Mendoza is already facing a lot of heat for the Mets’ slump, but the fans wonder why the Mets president, David Stearns, would not be blamed for the ongoing struggle. While Mendoza can be called out for lacking influence over the clubhouse, it was Stearns who dismantled the Mets’ core and let Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo go. Despite a few insiders who think that Stearns might be saved even if Mendoza gets fired, calls are rising from the fans to fire David Stearns as well.

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“The last thing the New York Mets will want to do is go through a search for a new executive to lead baseball operations. They’re going to want stability, they’re going to want continuity, and it is not the time to fire David Stearns,” Ryan Finkelstein of Locked On Mets said.

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The Mets are currently ranked last with a 23-33 record. It’s far worse than last year’s 83-79 record. Last year, the Mets struggled a lot despite splashing $765 million on Juan Soto and just fell short of a Wild Card berth. Fans expected a turnaround this year, especially after Stearns built the team from scratch. The result was worse, and expectedly, fans have had enough.

However, firing a president will not be as easy as firing a manager. Mets owner Steve Cohen views Stearns as the long-term architect of a sustainable, analytics-driven organization rather than a quick-fix hire . Cohen reportedly chased Stearns for years and committed to a multi-year roster transition, meaning the front office retains strong job security despite early struggles.

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A few weeks ago, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo said that Steve Cohen has given David Stearns “at least some assurances” that his job is safe. And despite the Mets struggling for the last year, Stearns still made some of the best decisions in favour of the team. For instance, Stearns sent top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to the Brewers to secure Freddy Peralta, alleviating pressure on the rest of the pitching staff.

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So, chances are high that Cohen might proceed with firing Mendoza but could stay back with Stearns at least for another season. “The guy that’s going to be held accountable at the end of the season is the guy whose contract expires in Carlos Mendoza. David Stearns has two more years left on the deal. If next year goes poorly, yeah, he’s done. I can see Stearns getting fired after the 2027 season if the Mets aren’t a playoff team,” Finkelstein added.

The Mets are most likely not to renew their contract with Mendoza, but Stearns, he might get another season. If the Mets’ offer the same results in 2027, Stearns couldn’t be saved no longer.

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However, the fans are no longer willing to offer time to Stearns. Locked On Mets’ X handle is flooded with Mets fans demanding the immediate firing of Stearns.

The Mets’ fans are done with David Stearns

The Mets fans are convinced that the team would find any success under Stearns, and they need a change. “If no Stearns, the Mets are a playoff team. Fire him ASAP. Stearns Slurper Gerbils seem to think that if the Mets have no POBO, Citi Field would explode or something. Get Mike Rizzo as GM with D Martinez MGR on an interim basis with a chance to stay on with new POBO after lockout,” one fan said.

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More than Mendoza, this fan blames Stearns for failing to take the Mets to the playoffs. Furthermore, Rizzo has had decent success as a former executive of the Nationals. He shifted the Nationals from a last-place franchise into an elite MLB organization, including a World Series title in 2019. So, he might take the responsibility of a battered clubhouse like the Mets.

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But Stearns came from the Brewers and failed to lift the Mets. So, Cohen would unlikely hire another small-market executive for the same.

“Terrible take. It’s the first thing we want and need. Rebuilding what he destroyed will take years….start now, lockout or no lockout,” one more user said. “BS. He destroyed the team and the season. Needs to be replaced,” another added.

Stearns would always be blamed for dismantling the Mets’ core. He let key veterans walk in free agency, including Pete Alonso to Baltimore and Edwin Díaz to the Dodgers, and traded away stalwarts like Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. What’s more ironic is that Alonso already scored 10 homers, Nimmo is hitting .267, and McNeil is hitting .257. All these when the Mets’ average stands at .226.

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So, while the fans blame Mendoza for the record, they want Stearns to be removed on an immediate basis for destroying the roster for the worse.

“I disagree. Stearns needs to be fired well before the trade deadline. Cohen should not allow Stearns to make any trades. His Mets track record has been terrible,” another remarked.

This offseason, Stearns made some terrible trades. He signed Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. They both came off a struggling 2025 season with the Yankees. This year, it’s no different. Williams is standing with a 6.00 ERA, and Weaver is with a 3.04 ERA. As per the fans, with more trades, Stearns would do worse. “He’s the system failure!!” Another agrees.

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All eyes are now on Steve Cohen about how he is perceiving the Mets’ 2026 struggle. Let’s see if fans’ calls affect the job security of Stearns in New York.