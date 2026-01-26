First-Ever Nicaraguan Yankees Star Bids Teary-Eyed Goodbye to New York After Joining $1.5B MLB Rival

This offseason, the New York Yankees have already parted with several prospects, including in a trade for Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins. Now, they have done it again, with one of their only Nicaraguan players leaving to join the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jonathan Loáisiga, a former Yankees pitcher from Nicaragua, has joined the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league deal. According to Fireside Yankees, Loáisiga shared a message about his departure from New York.

“Saying goodbye to the New York Yankees means closing a very important chapter in my life, filled with challenges, growth and moments I will carry with me forever.”

Loáisiga’s exit from the Yankees may be tied to his injury history with the team. Last season, he suffered a right flexor strain in August, which ended his year early. However, he did not require surgery, which improved his chances of being ready for the start of the upcoming season.

The Yankees kept Loáisiga for eight years after he made his MLB debut with the team in 2018. His most recent contract was a one-year deal that included a club option for 2026.

Last season, he recorded 25 strikeouts and posted a 4.25 ERA in 30 games. One of his standout moments came when he struck out Jonny DeLuca on a 98.3 mph sinker to earn his first save of the season in a 7–4 win.

Following the season, the Yankees did not exercise his $5 million club option for 2026. Instead, they exercised Tim Hill’s $3 million club option, which made Loáisiga a free agent.

Now that Jonathan Loaisiga is going to join the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league deal, he has been invited to spring training by the team.

Moreover, he will also have an opportunity to earn a spot in the Diamondbacks bullpen, according to Alex D’Agostino of SI. Having Loaisiga on the roster could help the Diamondbacks recover from the pitching problems they dealt with last season.

If he performs well in spring training, he could join the team as a back-end reliever alongside A.J. Puk, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel, and others.

While Jonathan Loaisiga is no longer with the New York Yankees, a look at his career with the team highlights the kind of pitcher he is.

Jonathan Loaisaiga’s overall performance for the New York Yankees over eight seasons

Jonathan Loaisiga spent his first eight MLB seasons with the New York Yankees after making his MLB debut in 2018. Notably, he was originally signed by the San Francisco Giants in 2012 but was released in 2015. He later signed a minor league deal with the Yankees and became one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, trailing only Aaron Judge (10 years) and Giancarlo Stanton (8 years).

Even though his career was often disrupted by injuries, Loaisiga remained one of the Yankees’ most reliable relievers over his eight seasons with the team. His breakout year came in 2021, when he delivered several key performances out of the bullpen. One of his most memorable outings came against the Boston Red Sox, when he secured a six-out save and helped the Yankees win 5–3. That season, he recorded 69 strikeouts with a 2.17 ERA and five saves across 57 appearances.

After that peak, Loaisiga still contributed in 2022, but his performance began to decline in 2023 as injuries became more frequent and more serious. That trend continued through 2024 and 2025, ultimately contributing to his exit from New York. Overall, he finished his Yankees tenure with 232 strikeouts in 193 games.

Now that Jonathan Loaisiga is with the Arizona Diamondbacks, it remains to be seen whether he can rebound from his injuries and earn his way back to the majors with a strong spring training.