$5B Worth Arte Moreno Trolled for Angels’ Cynical ‘Winning Isn’t Priority for Halos Fans’ Stance

Jul 2, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno speaks during a press conference about the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno speaks during a press conference about the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels haven’t been back to the postseason since 2014, and the last time a World Series trophy came home to Anaheim was way back in 2002. Ever since, it’s mostly been a long, familiar story of frustration. And yet, when it comes to fan support, the Angels still hold their own as one of the league’s popular franchises.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, in 2025 alone, they drew 2,615,506 fans to Angel Stadium, 13th best in MLB, and attendance has been steadily climbing year after year!

ADVERTISEMENT

So what does that say about the fanbase? Is it proof of deep-rooted loyalty? Or does it suggest that winning isn’t really the main priority for Angels fans? As wild as that second idea might sound, the team’s owner seems to believe in it. And unsurprisingly, that opened the floodgates for a full-on troll parade coming straight at him.

“The number one thing fans want is affordability,” Moreno said. “They want affordability. They want safety, and they want a good experience when they come to the ballpark. Believe it or not, winning is not in their top five.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That sounded utterly unrealistic to the Angels insider Sam Blum. “To suggest that Angels fans (or fans of any pro team) don’t prioritize winning…is about as detached from reality as one could possibly be,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Well, this is honestly something we don’t hear every day in MLB. An owner straight-up suggesting that fans don’t really care if their team wins. And that means discussing how the Angels’ last winning season was back in 2015 at 85–77, and from 2022 to 2025, they’ve been losing around 92 games a year on average, which is not worthy anymore. Instead of owning any of that, Moreno seems to be shifting the blame onto the fans.

According to him, winning just isn’t that high on the fans’ priority list, where they prioritize other lesser important aspects related to tickets, environment, or their experience. So, in this version of reality, being an Angels fan isn’t about wins or losses anymore, but about showing up, enjoying the vibe, and calling it a night.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if the team’s current direction is any indication, 2026 doesn’t look like it’ll be much different. Why? Because, like many teams, the Angels have cut back on payroll as TV revenues dip. Their projected Opening Day payroll for a 26-man roster is $174.9 million, down significantly from $203.6 million last year. That too, despite Moreno’s worth being over $5 billion!

Moreno frames that as expected: after all, if fans don’t care about winning, why spend more?

ADVERTISEMENT

But judging by the noise on social media, that argument isn’t landing at all. Fans have been quick to push back, calling Moreno out and saying he’s completely out of touch with reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angels fans called out their owner

“It’s time for Angel fans to start voting and giving feedback with their wallet. Stop subscribing for the right to watch them on TV, stop going to games, and stop buying their merchandise (some of the ugliest uniforms in the league anyway). Make the sacrifice that Artie won’t,” one fan said.

Fans are wondering how Moreno could be so far away from reality.

“I’m seriously considering my fandom right now,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, it sounds like they aren’t approving of Moreno’s statement. They are calling out to stop subscribing to the Angels and stop visiting the stadium, and it’s time to rethink being an Angels fan. The Angels had a record 99-loss season in 2024. That improved in 2025 but still ended up with a 72-90 record. But between 2024 and 2025, the Angels witnessed an increase of 468 fans per game on average. So, maybe for the Angels front office, this means the fans aren’t caring anymore about the wins.

And surely, even if a section goes to experience rather than see the team win, another section of fans prefers to win. “I go to the games to watch them win,” one user said. “Wow. What an absolute loser. Totally detached from reality. Can’t stand this guy,” added another.

Last year, after finishing off with 90 losses, ‘sell the team’ chants echoed in the stands, with a few placards also seen. So, this would not have happened if the fans had not cared about winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does this guy seriously believe that? If he feels that way, the league needs him to sell because if he’s not interested in competing, it’s not good for the sport,” a fan repeats the same chant.

So, surely the fans hitting Anaheim from all these years care about the Angels and their winning record. It’s their loyalty that, despite such poor stats from the last few years, the Angels are seeing packed houses. But, terming them as fans not willing to see the team win? That’s surely far from reality.