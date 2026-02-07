5 MLB Teams That Could Acquire $1.625M Anthony Banda After Dodgers DFA

Just when it felt like free agency had finally cooled off, the Dodgers went ahead and stirred things up again. That too, in less than two weeks before most pitchers and catchers report to MLB.

Well, Los Angeles announced they’ve designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment, which clears a roster spot after their claim of catcher Ben Rortvedt. And yes, it’s a bit of a surprise. Banda’s 2025 season wasn’t flashy, but it was solid. He gave the Dodgers 49⅔ innings and posted a 3.08 ERA, which is more than respectable.

Still, he’s the odd man out, and that decision could end up benefiting other teams that are still hunting for a dependable left-handed arm out of the bullpen!

The Red Sox are the first choice

“The fact is that Boston could sorely use another left-handed reliever, and Banda would make a ton of sense, especially in the context of what’s left on the free-agent market,” SI’s Jackson Roberts shared.

So, if you look back, the Red Sox have really struggled with inconsistent left-handed relief over the past few seasons, and it’s cost them in some big, high-leverage moments. Yes, they brought in veteran Aroldis Chapman, but that move alone didn’t fully solve the problem. Having a truly reliable lefty at the back end would give Alex Cora a lot more flexibility, especially when matching up against the AL East’s dangerous left-handed hitters.

That’s where Anthony Banda comes into the picture. He’s projected to make around $1.625 million in 2026, which is a pretty manageable number for most teams. And with Boston playing things relatively safe this offseason and avoiding pricey trades, Banda could make a lot of sense as a short-term, low-risk option.

The Orioles could be the dark horse for Banda

Well, after landing Pete Alonso and Ryan Helsley, the Orioles have already pulled off a few surprises this offseason. And now, it wouldn’t be shocking if there’s more to come. Because when it comes to adding a left-handed arm, it’s no longer a luxury for them, but a necessity. Their bullpen has been pretty much gutted by recent trades, and the long-term injury to star closer Felix Bautista only makes the situation more urgent.

Now, Anthony Banda might not be the perfect answer, especially considering his underwhelming 2025 numbers. His strikeout rate dipped to 22.8 percent, and he generated ground balls on just 39.4 percent of balls in play. Still, with Helsley’s inconsistency being a concern, bringing in Banda as a secondary option could make sense, especially this late in the offseason!

The Royals are still adding to their roster

The Royals took a hit this offseason by losing key left-handed relievers Angel Zerpa and Sam Long. Right now, they’re leaning heavily on Matt Strahm and Daniel Lynch IV, and there’s not much depth behind them, which makes the bullpen feel pretty thin. And that concern only grows when you remember Kansas City’s bullpen ranked 29th in MLB last year.

So at this point, what’s a better late-option add than Anthony Banda? Even in 2025, left-handed hitters had a tough time against him, managing just a .153/.241/.255 slash line. So, he might not step in as a frontline guy, but he could still bring some much-needed stability and firepower to a Royals bullpen that clearly needs reinforcements.

The Blue Jays’ shopping spree could add Anthony Banda

While it may sound surprising that despite such a dominant offseason, the Jays still have scope for another arm. They have already landed names like Dylan Cease, but when it comes to land-handed arms, they rely on Mason Fluharty and Brendon Little. Also, let’s not forget that the Blue Jays have already splashed a huge amount this offseason.

Dylan Cease alone fetched $210 million. So, even if the Jays need another arm, it should be cost-effective enough, and that’s where Banda comes in. With only $1.62 million, the Jays could get a veteran player who could just make a grand comeback. And who’s better than the Jays to know about a veteran taking everyone by surprise? Hint: Max Scherzer!

The Mariners are also in the race

Looking ahead to 2026, the Mariners’ projected bullpen is stacked on the right-handed side with guys like Andres Munoz and Matt Brash. The left-handed options, though, are pretty thin, with most of the workload falling on Gabe Speier and Jose A. Ferrer. So, like several other teams, Seattle could clearly use another lefty in the mix.

That’s where Anthony Banda starts to make sense. Even if his numbers last season didn’t jump off the page, he’s still put together a solid 3.14 ERA across 119 appearances over the past two years. Surely, he’s not an ace by any stretch, but given his affordable price tag and this late in the offseason, a move for Banda could be a smart, low-risk add for the Mariners.