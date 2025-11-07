5 MLB Teams That Could Land Munetaka Murakami During 2025 Offseason After Latest Update

Every winter, Major League Baseball finds a new obsession, and this time, it comes straight from Tokyo. Munetaka Murakami has officially been posted, and the bidding frenzy begins. The Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners, and Mets are already circling like sharks that smell yen. Consider this the start of another East-meets-West baseball auction, and the prize is pure power.

The New York Mets are the favorites to land Munetaka Murakami

The New York Mets have emerged as the frontrunners to land Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami this winter. Team president David Stearns personally traveled to Japan in August to scout the 25-year-old third baseman. That level of direct engagement reflects a serious intent from the Mets, who are seeking stability after another postseason miss.

Murakami’s posting opens a 45-day negotiating window beginning Saturday, giving MLB teams until December 22 to strike. The Mets’ interest aligns with uncertainty surrounding Pete Alonso’s free agency and Mark Vientos’ inconsistent play at third base. In eight seasons with the Yakult Swallows, Murakami has hit 246 home runs with a .270 average, showcasing elite left-handed power.

Financially, Murakami’s deal is projected around six years and $140 million, with a posting fee near $22.7 million. The Mets, backed by owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets, have the payroll flexibility to complete such a transaction. That cost would still place Murakami below Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record-setting contracts, making it a realistic investment.

For Murakami, New York offers a big-market stage and a clear offensive role amid roster changes. For the Mets, it represents a chance to reshape their lineup around a young, proven slugger entering his prime. The move would also strengthen MLB’s growing connection with Japan, adding another chapter to baseball’s increasingly global story.

The Seattle Marniers might be the surprising team to land Murakami

The Seattle Mariners have positioned themselves as one of the strongest contenders to sign Munetaka Murakami. After falling just short of a World Series appearance, the team is looking for an offensive catalyst. Murakami’s power, proven by his 246 home runs in eight Nippon Professional Baseball seasons, matches Seattle’s urgent need for middle-order consistency.

The Mariners’ connection to Japan runs deep, anchored by Ichiro Suzuki’s legacy and the city’s vibrant Japanese-American community. Seattle’s cultural comfort and proximity to Asia have long appealed to players making the jump from NPB. That environment could ease Murakami’s transition, allowing him to focus fully on his adjustment to Major League Baseball competition.

On the roster front, both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez are free agents, leaving a major void in Seattle’s infield. Murakami’s experience at both first and third base gives the Mariners flexibility as they retool their lineup. In 2025, he hit .286 with 24 home runs in only 69 games despite injuries, proving elite power efficiency.

For Seattle, this pursuit is about timing and trajectory as much as talent. For Murakami, it offers a ready-made contender, a welcoming culture, and a clear everyday role. The pairing feels inevitable for a franchise still chasing its first World Series appearance and a player ready for the biggest stage.

The New York Yankees are about to give the Mets a run for their money

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with questions surrounding their infield and overall offensive production. Anthony Volpe’s glove has flashed, but his .210 batting average exposed growing pains in clutch situations. The team’s power core remains top-heavy, relying on Aaron Judge while lacking consistent slugging from the supporting cast.

Murakami’s presence could bring the spark the Yankees have searched for since losing stability at third base. The Japanese star hit 24 home runs in just 69 games last season, showing sustained power despite injuries. His ability to control the zone and drive pitches aligns with the Yankees’ push to modernize their lineup.

The Yankees’ current depth chart also creates opportunity, with DJ LeMahieu aging and Oswald Peraza struggling for consistency. Murakami’s versatility between first and third base fits the team’s shifting infield structure. A left-handed power hitter in Yankee Stadium’s short porch could instantly change their offensive balance.

However, the path to signing him isn’t without challenges for New York’s front office. The luxury tax threshold and a crowded payroll could limit their aggressiveness in negotiations. Still, the idea of Murakami in pinstripes lingers, a potential solution to both the infield uncertainty and their search for sustained power.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the mix for yet another Japanese player

The Los Angeles Dodgers are never far from any conversation involving elite international or free-agent talent. With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto already headlining their roster, Los Angeles has built a clear Japanese baseball connection. Their scouting network in Japan remains one of the most extensive in Major League Baseball, tracking top performers like Murakami for years.

Murakami’s offensive consistency, shown through his 24 home runs in 69 games last season, fits the Dodgers’ long-term model. His patient approach and ability to hit for power align perfectly with Los Angeles’ data-driven offensive philosophy. However, the team already extended Max Muncy through 2026, reducing the immediate need for an additional corner infielder.

The Dodgers are also prioritizing another major pursuit this winter, with Kyle Tucker emerging as a top target. Given their heavy commitments to Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Muncy, another large contract could strain roster flexibility. While Murakami’s signing remains unlikely, the organization’s consistent interest in high-upside international players keeps the door slightly open.

If the Dodgers do make a late move, Murakami could be a foundational piece for their next era. His youth and power profile would strengthen an already elite lineup, adding depth beyond the current stars. For Los Angeles, the challenge is not about talent but timing, and whether they truly need another marquee bat.

The Red Sox and Munetaka Murakami, a deal that could make Boston a contender

The Boston Red Sox enter the offseason with a clear need at third base after Alex Bregman’s free agency. Their infield depth took a hit late in the 2025 season, exposing a lack of power and consistency. Murakami, who hit 56 home runs in 2022 for the Yakult Swallows, represents a proven middle-order force.

Boston’s lineup last year relied heavily on Rafael Devers and Triston Casas, leaving the team short on balance. Murakami’s left-handed power could immediately fill that gap, giving the Red Sox a much-needed run producer. His experience in high-pressure moments, including Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic title, adds composure to their young roster.

The franchise also has a long history of integrating Japanese talent, from Daisuke Matsuzaka to Masataka Yoshida. That familiarity with Japanese baseball culture could smooth Murakami’s transition to the majors and the Boston market. For a team searching for renewed identity, his signing would align with both performance needs and cultural fit.

If the Red Sox complete the deal, it could reshape their trajectory heading into 2026 contention. Murakami’s arrival would stabilize the infield and strengthen Boston’s offensive spine for multiple seasons. For both sides, the timing and opportunity feel aligned, bridging Japan’s best power bat with a club ready to rise again.

Every winter needs its headline act, and this one clearly belongs to Munetaka Murakami. The Mets, Mariners, Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox are all tuning their checkbooks in harmony. When the dust settles, one franchise will land Japan’s next superstar, and the rest will be left pretending they never needed him.