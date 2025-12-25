$53M Reds Star Unleashes Fierce Message at Yankees After Disrespect Claims

Remember the Reds’ Hunter Greene’s injury saga in 2025? It feels like people forget just how special that start was. He was 4–2 with a 2.36 ERA through eight starts, firmly in the early Cy Young conversation, when everything came to a screeching halt. On May 7 against the Braves, he strained his right groin!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although he came back after about two weeks, the problem resurfaced just three starts later. And that’s when it really spiraled! The injury lingered, spread to his hip and lower back, and ended up costing him more than two and a half months. But instead of patience, Greene got skepticism. His commitment to the Reds was called into question.

Well, the time has come for Greene to prove his critics wrong!

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were some people and chatter about questioning my timing of coming back,” Hunter said via USA Sports. “You know, as it took longer than it should have been. The idea that I was milking it, or taking a longer time, or the idea of not wanting to be with the team. That was so disrespectful, so disingenuous to me.”

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Sep 18, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene 21 reacts after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati Great American Ball Park Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexStratmanx 2025091825_krs_gt1_046

Well, beyond the disrespect and the skepticism, including whispers that Greene was dragging out his return or angling for a trade, the reality was a lot more complicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty previously reported “widespread interest” in Greene, especially with the Yankees looking to bolster the top of their rotation.

Sure, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said back in November that trading Greene was “not on the table.” But New York still kept popping up as the presumed frontrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, now that Greene is back with the Reds for 2026, all of that noise has been put to rest. His return didn’t just shut down the idea that he was avoiding the field.

But also made clear why the Yankees were never truly his preference. He wants to be in Cincinnati and with his $53 million contract already in place!

And from the Reds’ perspective, the reason to ride with Greene is apparent. Why? Because, despite all the time he missed, he delivered one of the best pitching seasons the franchise has seen in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene finished 2025 at 7–4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts. He racked up 132 strikeouts in just 107.2 innings and posted a sparkling 0.938 WHIP.

Greene has made his stance clear: he doesn’t want out. He’s fully invested in helping bring a winning culture back to Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds are still not done this offseason

Well, securing Greene doesn’t look like the end of the Reds’ plans and is not even close. There are signs that more moves could be on the way. According to reports, Cincinnati has reopened discussions with the White Sox about former All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr., a player whose immense talent has been hindered by injuries and recent performance declines.

For the unversed, Robert’s upside is well established. He won a Gold Glove as a rookie and followed that up with a monster 2023 All-Star season in which he crushed 38 home runs.

Moreover, he’s under contract for $20 million in 2026, with a $20 million club option for 2027. Thus, committing to relatively short and flexible.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, coming off a playoff appearance under first-year manager Terry Francona, the Reds are clearly trying to build momentum. They need a middle-of-the-order bat, and with limited payroll flexibility, Robert represents a rare high-ceiling swing without a long-term financial anchor.

Whether or not this specific deal is finalized, the message is clear. The Reds’ front office is being aggressive, and it’s sending a pretty encouraging signal heading into next season.