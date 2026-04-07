“F**k Juan Soto” – Angry Yankees Fans Drag Mets Star in Unexpected Chants Ahead of Marlins Defeat

There are three things that are constant in life: death, taxes, and the Bronx hating on the players who leave the Yankees too easily. They have booed Mickey Mantel, they have booed Reggie Jackson, and Juan Soto is no different, even if he is not present in the stadium.

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During the Miami Marlins game at Yankee Stadium, we could hear the fans go “F**K Juan Soto” at the top of the 8th inning. The Yankees went on to lose the game 7-6. But this isn’t really surprising, considering that this isn’t the first time.

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And all this started the day Juan Soto chose the $765 million contract that was given by the New York Mets.

Fans showed the same hostility during the Spring Games in 2025. On March 24th last season, the Mets faced the Yankees, and the fans rained down boos on him. Soto himself said he expected the worst, showing he already understood the fan reaction.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Philadelphia Phillies Vs. New York Mets New York Mets player Juan Soto 22 singles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on August 25, 2025. New York City N.Y. United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-philadel250825_npUMQ.jpg

Remember the Subway series in 2025? The whole of the Yankees stadium, meaning nearly 47,400 fans, were booing Juan Soto at every at-bat. Fans turned their backs in right field, then shouted loudly when he faced them again.

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Soto acknowledged it was the loudest booing of his career, confirming the scale involved.

One fan threw back a ball Soto tossed, rejecting it despite the game souvenir. These repeated moments show that this pattern is not fading away anytime soon. Yankees fans also altered old jerseys, writing insults or replacing names after his departure.

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Juan Soto added another layer to this when he decided to comment under the Yankees hype video. In the video, the New York Yankees struck out Juan Soto. Soto did not take this lightly and commented under the post, “rent free.”

Yankees fans looked at this and didn’t hold back and bashed him mercilessly. And later, Soto had to delete his comment.

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With future series scheduled, fans are expected to have similar reactions whenever Soto returns to the Bronx. With the New York Yankees scheduled to face the Mets in mid-May, it is going to be interesting to watch what Soto will do.

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The Yankees are not the only ones who are going to miss Juan Soto

The New York Yankees might not miss him as much now. But the New York Mets are going to miss Juan Soto due to a calf injury.

Juan Soto left the Mets game against the Giants due to a right calf strain. This happened while Soto was running from 1st to 3rd. The Mets first placed him on the 10-day IL, but have explained that Soto will be out for a minimum of 2-3 weeks.

With Soto on the IL, the Mets made a clear roster move and recalled Ronny Mauricio from Triple‑A Syracuse to fill the vacant spot.

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Mauricio’s appearance gives New York flexibility while Soto recovers. But it is going to be very difficult to cover his bat as he is the Mets’ hottest hitter with 11 hits and an average of .355.

Now the team will have to lean on players like Tyrone Taylor and Jared Young to absorb the pressure and give the Mets a decent output. But it might not be a big miss, either.

The Mets’ offense did come alive against the Giants and scored 26 runs in 4 games. But players like Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette, who have still not gotten going this season, must step up to the plate and take responsibility.