It took only one phrase—”a friendly takeover of Cuba”— to change Luis Armando Medina’s life drastically. A 17-year-old boy dreaming of pursuing baseball would soon be of age for mandatory Cuban military service. When faced with the risk of getting deployed to military strike zones, baseball gave the young player a way out. After fleeing the island, Medina is trying to rebuild his life in Brazil while holding on to his dream of reaching MLB.

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Rick Jervis of USA Today shared Medina’s journey. The report gives insight into how he left his parents and is now adjusting to a foreign country and finding opportunities to continue playing baseball. Half a year after arriving in Brazil, he is gradually finding his footing in Curitiba, where he continues to train and hopes to attract the attention of MLB scouts.

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“To reach the Majors, that’s always been my dream,” Medina told Jervis. “But not just get there – I want to get there, stay, and succeed.”

Medina’s story is a reflection of many young Cuban baseball players, for whom pursuing a professional career increasingly means leaving their homeland. 19-year-old Edenis Cruz, who recently signed with the Texas Rangers, also left Cuba to pursue a career in baseball. He and his twin brother had moved to the Dominican Republic.

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As for Medina, his parents believed leaving the country was the safest option for their soon-to-be 18-year-old son. But it was not an easy decision to make.

Leaving Cuba and rebuilding life in Brazil

Medina was already playing for youth teams in Old Havana by the time he turned six. His father, Luisito Medina, played an important role in developing his interest. He regularly drove him to games, threw batting practice, and watched recordings of prominent Cuban players with him.

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Medina had to leave the country just as he started gaining recognition in baseball. He had earned a starting position with Artemisa, one of Cuba’s strongest teams.

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As he left Havana, he carried his father’s “Proud of you, son,” and the small picture of Cuba’s patron saint, La Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre, his mother gave him.

Those gave him the strength for the difficult journey ahead.

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Medina subsequently travelled through Guyana before making his way into Brazil with his half-sister, Daniella López, and her boyfriend. The journey involved lengthy bus rides and difficult crossings before he eventually reached Curitiba.

While he escaped the risk of being deployed, starting over in Brazil, a soccer country, proved challenging.

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His first attempt to join a competitive team in Curitiba was unsuccessful because the local club’s roster was full. However, after repeatedly contacting the organization and asking for an opportunity to practice, he eventually secured a backup position with Nikkei Curitiba.

As he made the most of the opportunity, Medina caught his first glimpse of success.

Attracting MLB attention

Medina is older than many international prospects typically targeted by MLB organizations, making it important for him to demonstrate his abilities quickly.

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His opportunity to make an impression came in a 23-and-under tournament at the Yakult Training Center in Ibiúna, near São Paulo. The event brought together some of Brazil’s promising young baseball players and attracted scouts from several MLB organizations.

Among those present were scouts from the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays.

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Medina started at second base and batted fifth for his Curitiba team. Although he did not record a hit in four at-bats, he drew two walks, scored a run and drove in another. He also demonstrated his defensive ability by making an important play on a line drive and recording an out at second base.

Notably, he managed to establish contact with Rafael Motooka, a Red Sox scout who had previously discovered Brazilian pitching prospect Claudio Pereira.

Motooka exchanged contact information with Medina and another Cuban player, promising to remain in touch and requesting training videos.

Though there is no guarantee that an MLB organization will offer him a professional contract, establishing contact with scouts can very well be the first step toward his MLB dream.