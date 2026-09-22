“For Years to Come”: 21-Year-Old Called Yankees’ Future Star in a Bold Prediction by Ex-MLB Pro

George Lombard Jr., 21, became the answer to the New York Yankees’ desperate search for a dependable shortstop. His first month saw a six-game error streak and an injury scare, before settling down. Now he is delivering multi-hit performances. With Lombard Jr. setting high expectations early in his career, a former MLB player has predicted him as the Yankees’ next everyday shortstop.

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“He’s going to turn into a very, very good player. He’s shown flashes this year. There’s just refinement in him that will come with some more dirt on his spikes, defensively and offensively. I think he’s fantastic. I think you’re looking at your shortstop for quite a while, for years to come,” said Trevor Plouffe on Talkin’ Baseball.

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The Yankees were searching for answers about their shortstop situation throughout last season. Playing with a labrum tear, Anthony Volpe (.212 BA) committed a league- and career-high 19 errors at shortstop in 2025. Following the season, Volpe underwent surgery to repair his shoulder. Jose Caballero manned the position in Volpe’s absence early in the 2026 season.

After Volpe resumed his duties at shortstop, his production was not up to the mark. In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled George Lombard Jr. in early August. He already had approval from the Yankees’ captain.

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“It was incredible,” said Aaron Judge, per MLB.com. “Seeing him in Spring Training, you see the tools, you see how he carries himself, and the personality. He’s got it all. So for him to go out there and get a chance to finally live out his dream, it’s pretty impressive. I’m glad he’s up here doing his thing.”

For the first 14 games, the highly touted rookie impressed the Yankees. He committed only one error at shortstop. He was known for his defense in the minor leagues. But his defensive skills came under scrutiny when Lombard Jr. committed six errors in as many games, tying a franchise record of 111 years. No Yankees shortstop had committed six fielding errors in six games since Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915.

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However, Lombard Jr. has fortunately left that disastrous streak behind him. He has committed only one error at shortstop since then. In the 37 games Lombard Jr. has played at shortstop, he has committed a total of eight errors. His recovery suggests he can learn and adapt.

The 21-year-old has also shown promise at the plate. According to Plouffe on Talkin’ Baseball, Lombard Jr.’s footwork is the one area in which he needs to improve.

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“He’s shown a lot of tools…It just needs refinement. It’s the footwork for me that just needs to get cleaned up. Everything else- the actions I really, really like. I like the swing,” said Plouffe on the podcast. “I think he’s going to learn how to use that right field in Yankee Stadium. And once he does that, that’s going to unlock the poolside as well.”

During the Yankees’ latest series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lombard Jr. came up big. He went 4-for-12, with 2 homers and 2 runs. During the Yankees’ 8-4 loss on Sunday, Lombard Jr. launched a two-run shot and gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead. However, the Yankees failed to hold onto that lead, as the D-backs rallied back to take the win. Lombard Jr.’s shot marked his fifth home run in 37 games.

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As a 21-year-old in his first year in the MLB, Lombard Jr. has shown a lot of potential. Plouffe thinks he will play a key role in the Yankees’ future lineups once he learns how to take advantage of the right-field short porch in Yankee Stadium. The Yankees also see him as their future player, as they did not trade him at the deadline.

George Lombard Jr. is not perfect, but he has a lot of potential and time to figure out the best route for him.