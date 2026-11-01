“Forever Starts Today”: Yankees’ 25YO Star Drops Emotional Message as He Gets Engaged to His Girlfriend

Baseball took a backseat as New York City became the perfect backdrop for Spencer Jones to celebrate a major personal milestone. After an eventful 2026 season, the New York Yankees outfielder is heading into the offseason with another reason to celebrate. The 25-year-old announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Ava O’Connor, on October 31, sharing a series of photographs from the proposal on Instagram. The pictures captured Jones popping the question at one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, the Empire State Building.

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The announcement comes just weeks after the New York Yankees’ disappointing postseason exit against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. While the organization is already looking ahead to the offseason and preparing for another World Series push, Jones took the time off to celebrate a memorable day.

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“Forever starts today,” Jones wrote in a joint Instagram post with O’Connor.

The Yankees outfielder followed the opening line with an emotional message for his now-fiancée and soon-to-be wife. In the caption, Jones expressed his excitement about spending the rest of his life with her.

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“I feel like the luckiest man on Earth to propose to the most beautiful, intelligent, and sweetest woman I’ve ever met. You’ve elevated my life in so many ways & I can’t wait to take your hand in marriage,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

“You are the brightest light in a city of endless opportunities. I truly believe the world is ours when I am with you. There is nothing we cannot do when we are together. You are so easy to love. The Joneses coming soon!”

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Although, the exact timeline of Jones and O’Connor’s relationship remains unclear, but the couple has been spotted together in social media posts dating back to mid-2024.

O’Connor has also been a vocal supporter of the outfielder’s baseball career. When Jones received his first major-league promotion in May 2026, she celebrated the achievement through an Instagram Story.

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“Let’s go baby! The most deserving incredible man. I love you!” she wrote at the time.

That promotion represented an important milestone for Jones, who had spent several seasons developing within the Yankees’ minor-league system. New York selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft after his collegiate career at Vanderbilt.

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The engagement announcement follows an encouraging first major-league season for the 6-foot-7 outfielder. Jones appeared in 86 games for the Yankees during the 2026 regular season, recording a slash line of .245/.313/.429 with a .742 OPS. He also hit 11 home runs, drove in 40 runs, and stole 10 bases.

Despite his production at the plate, the high strikeout rate remained an area requiring improvement. Jones struck out 105 times in 289 plate appearances, something he openly acknowledged after New York’s postseason elimination.

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“I struck out a million times this year,” he admitted while reflecting on his performance, per the New York Post. “I feel like I didn’t help the team in certain contexts that way. I think defensively, I think I can get better. I think I can get faster. And then the mental side of the game — leaning on the resources we have here and making sure that I’m the best competitor when the season starts next year.”

The Yankees have reasons to remain optimistic about his development. With his combination of size, power and athleticism, Jones could become an important part of the organization’s plans for 2027.

For now, however, baseball can take a back seat as Jones enters another exciting chapter of his life.