Former Mets GM Joe McDonald Dies at 97 After Storied MLB Career

“It was a great advantage in the long run because I was able to see how Pee Wee Reese fielded the ball, how Jackie Robinson ran the bases, how Carl Furillo threw from the outfield and how Clem Labine would get spin on his curveball.”

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Long before Joe McDonald became a major league general manager, a 6x World Series champion, or a veteran scout, he was a 14-year-old boy watching baseball at Ebbets Field. What started as a childhood job at the Brooklyn Dodgers’ home became a decades-long journey through professional baseball. McDonald, who remained involved with the game even in his 90s, passed away on August 28.

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“Former Mets GM Joe McDonald, who traded Tom Seaver, dead at 97,” the New York Post updated on X.

His career would take him from the New York Mets’ 120-loss season in 1962 to becoming the ‘Miracle Mets’ in 1969. It carried him through multiple front offices, three general manager jobs, and decades of scouting across MLB. But his baseball connection came decades before that.

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McDonald was born in Staten Island, New York, in 1929. By the time he was 14, he started working as a turnstile boy for the Dodgers. The goal was to earn 49 cents, but the real thing started after the third inning.

Young McDonald was allowed to vacate his post and enter the stadium to watch the stars play. That was his initial close-up education to the details of the sport.

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The Dodgers eventually left Brooklyn, and McDonald joined the Mets. But his initial learning was hardly of help when he watched the Mets lose 120 games in 1962. He was the official statistician of the team back then, and it was the start of a very long career.

He gradually moved into the organization’s farm system and took over as scouting director in 1967.

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But bigger responsibilities soon found their way to him as McDonald was handed the development of young pitchers like Tom Seaver and Jerry Koosman.

The duo went on to become elite players and helped the Mets become the Miracle Mets. McDonald later called it the highlight of his career and the World Series ring he was most proud of.

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But Seaver was later involved in something that became a strain in his career.

A reported friction between the pitcher and minority owner M. Donald Grant saw Seaver traded away to Cincinnati. While he continued to build his Hall of Fame career, the players the Mets got in exchange didn’t justify the move. And Many still blame McDonald for the 1977 trade.

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His tenure as the Mets GM ended in just six years in 1979. And he later acknowledged that he “didn’t want to trade Tom [Seaver].”

But leaving New York didn’t put an end to his story.

He joined the St. Louis Cardinals and worked alongside Whitey Herzog before becoming the general manager in 1982. And in his very first season, McDonald helped the Cardinals record 92 wins. They even earned the NL pennant and eventually won the World Series championship.

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He left the Cardinals in 1985 while some claimed that he was fired.

Irrespective of the case, McDonald declared that he was “too young to retire,” and he joined the Detroit Tigers. He also worked with the Angels and Rockies before coming to Boston in 2004.

He remained their till 2019 before finally retiring from scouting at the age of 90. 4 of his World Series came during his tenure with the Boston Red Sox. While he is yet to be inducted into Cooperstown, Joe McDonald earned the recognition of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2022.

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Retiring was hardly the end

Murray Cook, who helped him get inducted, called him a “master of gathering information.” But beyond the role of a scout, Murray admitted that McDonald was “pleasant and funny and a joy to be around.”

That warmth wasn’t limited to the people he encountered through the ballpark.

It also shaped the career and mindset of his son. In an interview from April, Jody McDonald explained how his father’s career influenced his own decisions.

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“I knew I wanted to be in sports because sports had been such a part of my life growing up through grade school, high school, and so on,” Jody told David Shepard.

“With my father’s position as general manager, he had to spend a lot of time away from home, on the road with the team, the entire spring training. And I didn’t know if I wanted that, if I was going to have family, which I do, lovely wife and a great daughter. So, I knew I wanted to get into sports.”

But it wasn’t just the type of career that Jody followed.

He admitted that being level-headed is also something that he got from his old man. And trying to stay informed, attempting to say educated things, he believes what makes him a chip off the old block.

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The same steady presence left an impression on the people he closely worked with.

Jay Horwitz, his old friend and colleague, offered a heartfelt message after his passing. It read:

“He would always check in with me to see how some of his players like Lee Mazzilli, Dough Flynn, Craig Swan, and Joe Torre were doing.”

For Horwitz, those calls were a part of what made them more than former Mets executives. He remained a friend and a resource even long after their time working together.

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But the thing that he loved most about his friend is how he had such great stories every single time they would meet.

“What a baseball life. R.I.P. Joe,” he wrote.

Even after stepping away from the front office, Joe McDonald could never really leave baseball behind.

The way he remained connected to people even after hanging up his boots simply reflects that it wasn’t just the sport that he was passionate about. But his biggest philosophy came from his childhood job.

“Scouting is a tough, tough job, and it was early in my career in Brooklyn that I learned the value of scouting and their contributions to the game.”

From a 14-year-old watching the Dodgers to becoming a scout still learning the game decades later, McDonald never stopped looking for what baseball could teach him.