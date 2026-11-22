MLB has already seen how quickly a labor dispute can turn into a disaster for the sport. The 1994 strike erased the World Series and left fans waiting months for baseball’s return. With another CBA deadline approaching, Donald Fehr’s latest comments carry a significance that goes beyond the current standoff.

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“Former Union leader for MLBPA Donald Fehr… said today that the real changes come when lawyers from both parties have side conversations away from blustering in larger meetings,” reported MLB analyst Bruce Levine.

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Former MLBPA executive director Donald Fehr believes the biggest developments in MLB’s ongoing CBA negotiations could happen privately. Speaking on 670 The Score’s Inside the Clubhouse, Fehr explained why public bargaining sessions rarely tell the complete story. He said real progress often begins when lawyers from both parties have conversations away from larger meetings. He also warned that it might take considerable time before the current “posturing” finally stops. His comments carry extra weight because he spent decades negotiating with MLB owners and protecting players’ interests.

Fehr’s experience with baseball’s labor disputes explains why he expects another prolonged standoff this winter. He served as MLBPA general counsel before becoming acting executive director in 1983, then formally took charge in 1985. During his leadership, he navigated several strikes and the 1990 owner-imposed lockout. That 32-day lockout, running from February 15 through March 18, interrupted spring training without costing regular-season games.

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The agreement eventually expanded arbitration eligibility and increased minimum salaries, showing how negotiations continued despite public disagreements.

However, the 1990 lockout was not the only experience shaping Fehr’s current expectations. The 1994-95 strike lasted 232 days after owners pushed for a salary cap, wiping out 938 games. The cancellation of the 1994 World Series showed how deeply labor disagreements could hurt baseball and its fans. When owners attempted to impose changes unilaterally, federal judge Sonia Sotomayor granted an injunction restoring previous labor conditions. That confrontation eventually ended without the hard salary cap owners originally wanted.

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Fehr’s experience also shows why public statements should not be mistaken for the complete negotiating picture. During larger meetings, both sides often defend their positions rather than openly discuss possible compromises. Owners want to demonstrate unity behind their demands, while union representatives must reassure players that their interests will be protected. Fehr believes meaningful changes happen when negotiators step away for smaller, private conversations. Those discussions allow negotiators to test possible solutions without publicly appearing to retreat from earlier positions.

His 2002 negotiations offer another important example of how private bargaining can produce unexpected outcomes. Fehr faced MLB’s lead labor lawyer, Rob Manfred, with the union setting an August 30 strike deadline. Both parties eventually reached an agreement hours before players were prepared to walk out. Instead of introducing a hard salary cap, the agreement established the Competitive Balance Tax, alongside expanded revenue sharing. That outcome demonstrated how negotiations could produce an alternative when neither side accepted the other’s original demands.

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Today’s negotiations carry familiar tensions, although the financial proposals have changed considerably since Fehr’s earlier battles. Commissioner Rob Manfred says all 30 owners support introducing a salary cap and payroll floor.

Meanwhile, MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer considers the proposed cap unacceptable because it could restrict player earnings. With the current agreement expiring December 1, Fehr expects owners to impose a winter lockout. He believes serious negotiations might not resume until mid-to-late January or early February.

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For fans waiting to see their teams complete offseason moves, that timeline creates considerable uncertainty. A lockout would freeze free-agent signings and trades, leaving players and clubs waiting for negotiations. However, Fehr’s history suggests public disagreements alone cannot reveal how close both parties are. The 2002 agreement proved that alternatives can emerge even when negotiations approach a strike deadline.

Ultimately, whether MLB avoids another damaging stoppage may depend on conversations happening away from public meetings.