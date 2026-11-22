A year ago, Ty France needed a minor-league contract with the Padres just for another opportunity to play in MLB. Now, after producing a 21-home-run season, he reportedly wants a high AAV deal. His remarkable turnaround has changed his market, but the approaching MLB lockout adds pressure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ty France is aiming to get a 3-year contract between $ 14.5 and $ 20 million AAV,” reported Just Baseball, quoting The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty France is back on the free-agent market after the Padres passed on a qualifying offer. His San Diego contract ended, leaving him available without draft-pick compensation for interested teams. That decision could help France because clubs will not lose a selection by signing him. The 32-year-old reportedly wants a 3-year deal worth between $14.5 million and $20 million annually. At the top end, that would mean $60 million, a raise from last season.

France has said, “I’m open to hearing everybody out,” as he considers every possible destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

France has traveled a winding road through free agency before reaching this stronger position. The Padres drafted him in 2015, then traded him to Seattle during the 2020 season. He became an All-Star with the Mariners in 2022, but his production later dropped. Seattle designated him in July 2024, and Cincinnati acquired him before that season ended.

After Cincinnati outrighted him, France elected free agency and signed with Minnesota that winter. He signed a $1 million Twins deal before Toronto acquired him in July 2025. San Diego then offered another chance through a $1.35 million minor-league deal last winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2025 season explains why that opportunity came with limited financial security for him. France hit .257 with 7 homers, 52 RBIs and a .680 OPS across 138 games. With Minnesota, he batted .251 with 6 homers and 44 RBIs in 101 appearances. Toronto offered a brief improvement, as he hit .277 with 1 homer across 37 games. The slump followed a swing change that left his hands moving backward instead of lifting. Toronto hitting coach David Popkins spotted it, and France spent the offseason rebuilding muscle memory. A fractured right foot disrupted his 2024 mechanics, though France avoided blaming everything on injury.

San Diego gave France a chance to rebuild his value, and he delivered during 2026. Last winter, France signed a $1.35 million minor-league deal before hitting .295 with 21 homers, 72 RBIs, an .865 OPS, 141 wRC+, and 4.5 bWAR across 133 games. France recorded 15 Defensive Runs Saved and 7 Outs Above Average at first base. That glove matters when he turns difficult throws into outs and keeps runners from advancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Walker’s contract gives France a useful benchmark, even though their records are not identical. Houston signed Walker for 3 years and $60 million after 95 homers across three seasons. Walker won 3 straight Gold Gloves, giving him a stronger power record and defensive résumé. Jake Bauers’ 4-year, $58 million Boston agreement sets another reference at $14.5 million annually. France’s target sits between Bauers’ salary and Jorge Polanco’s $20 million annual Mets value.

The Mets, Pirates, Guardians, Diamondbacks, Brewers and White Sox have emerged as possible landing spots. The CBA expires December 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET; a lockout could stop signings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could the Mets be the best place for France after the Padres?

The Mets have emerged as serious suitors for Ty France after his career-best 2026 season. Jon Heyman reported New York’s interest, placing the Mets among several clubs pursuing free-agent first baseman France. France hit .295 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs across 133 games during 2026. His .865 OPS helped San Diego win 91 games and reach the Division Series. That production makes France attractive for a Mets team searching for immediate offensive help.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York’s need became clearer after Pete Alonso left for Baltimore during the previous offseason. Alonso led the American League with 43 homers and 113 RBIs in 2026. The Mets struggled without that power, finishing with a .667 OPS and a .231 batting average. They also managed 18 home runs and 77 RBIs, numbers reflecting their offensive problems. With a 74-88 record, New York finished last across the National League in 2026.

France cannot replace Alonso’s power, but his contact and run production strengthen first base. His 21 homers and 72 RBIs offer a clear example of New York’s needed help. France joined San Diego through a $1.35 million minor-league deal before the 2026 season. That gamble produced a career year, making his next contract more expensive for interested clubs.

However, the Padres reportedly want France back, creating more competition for the Mets this winter. Heyman added that the Pirates, Guardians, Diamondbacks, Brewers and White Sox “all make sense too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotrac projects a 3-year, $49.3 million contract, averaging approximately $16.4 million annually for France. New York also explored Alec Bohm, who hit .249 with 15 homers and 88 RBIs. Still, France’s stronger 2026 numbers make him compelling, and signing him would address first base.