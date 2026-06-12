Former Red Sox Legend Rejects Boston’s Offer as Craig Breslow’s Tenure Teeters on the Brink

Dustin Pedroia is arguably one of the most decorated names in the Boston Red Sox. With a cabinet of 2x World Series, 4x All-Star, 1x MVP, and 4x Gold Glove Awards, his 13-year career with the Red Sox was one of Boston’s best times. Just when the team is struggling to score runs at the plate, expecting a veteran with a career .299 average is not an exaggeration. Sam Kennedy was no different. He is reportedly pitching hard to land Pedroia in any front office role, but unfortunately, the response is still negative.

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“Red Sox President Sam Kennedy says that he has been in contact with Dustin Pedroia about a possible position in the front office, but he keeps getting a no as an answer,” Boston Strong quoted WEEI.

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The Red Sox fired Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff after a 10-17 start this year. They placed Chad Tracy as an interim manager. However, nothing much improved. The team is still at the bottom in the AL East with a 27-39 record and ranked 29th in terms of scoring runs (258). Injuries are mounting, and the offensive struggle is taking the team far from a Wild Card race.

For Kennedy, Pedroia could have been the best man to lead the team hereon. But the Red Sox veteran chose to stay away from the diamond. “I have over the years,” Kennedy said about getting back Pedroia. “We would love to have Pedey as part of the organization. Unfortunately, the answer I get is a consistent no. He’s very, very happy coaching his kids.”

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The Red Sox need someone who could take the team out of the slump on an immediate basis. Pedroia has done that a few times during his playing time. Back in 2016, Boston struggled to get much going against the Tampa Bay Rays. But Pedroia broke an 0-for-15 slump and a tight game open with a dramatic eight-pitch grand slam in the seventh inning. However, with Kennedy hard-pitching for Pedroia, speculations around Craig Breslow‘s future are getting raised.

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“It’s nearly impossible to imagine Breslow remaining with the Sox past the end of the regular season,” Gordo quoted Sean McAdam.

While Kennedy called the season “embarrassing, unacceptable, maddening, and frustrating,” he confirmed that any decision around Breslow is “not even on the table.” Still, the numbers are not on Breslow’s side. Since taking over as the Red Sox’s CBO in 2024, securing a Wild Card berth last year is Breslow’s biggest achievement. This year, it’s been worse.

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Before firing Cora, there were no rumors or discussions. And for Breslow, the Red Sox have a few more reasons to be upset about.

Red Sox’s rough offseason could also go against Breslow

Apart from not being able to lift the team, Breslow could be targeted for his botched offseason. For instance, with names like Pete Alonso, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Cody Bellinger on the free-agent market, the Red Sox failed to sign any of them. Instead, Breslow signed a six-year, $55 million extension with Brayan Bello. He recently got demoted owing to struggles on the mound.

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The Red Sox even signed an eight-year, $60 million extension with Kristian Campbell that backfired when the prospect struggled and was demoted to Triple-A. And lastly, Breslow’s misjudgement between Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman cost the team huge. Breslow frustrated Devers by failing to be transparent during free-agency pursuits that would impact Devers’ position at third base. Devers was eventually traded in the midst of the chaos, a move highly criticized as prioritizing front-office plans over keeping a star player happy.

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However, despite placing Bregman at the hot corner, Boston initially lowballed Bregman. They only offered a three-year deal, frustrating the veteran. He signed the short-term deal but included an opt-out. He utilized that to leave for a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. In the middle of the chaos, Kennedy’s offer of any front office role to Pedroia serves as a warning to the current CBO.