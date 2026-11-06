Former Yankees and Blue Jays Reliever Chad Green Announces Retirement After Earning Over $31 Million

Chad Green called it quits in April—not with fanfare, but after a year of waiting for an offer that never came. After a decade in the majors, Chad Green’s career came to an unexpected end this year. However, he walked away after earning more than $31 million and an opportunity to spend more quality time with his children. Recently, Green has revealed the circumstances behind his retirement.

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“I officially just called it quits in April, early April,” Green told Randy Olson during an interview with AreaSports.

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“I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April. So it really hasn’t been that long since I’ve been officially checked out of it.”

According to Spotrac, Green earned approximately $31.7 million during his MLB career. In the big leagues, he split his time between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. The last contract Green signed was with the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2023. The 2-year, $8.5 million deal featured a complicated and multi-layered option structure.

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Green’s contract featured three option criteria: A 3-year, $27 million club option, a $6.25 million player option, and a 2-year, $21 million club option for 2024–2025.

After his first season in Toronto (5.25 ERA), the Blue Jays opted to exercise the two-year, $21 million option for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, the organization designated him for assignment last season. Green last pitched in relief for the Blue Jays on July 29, 2025, against the Baltimore Orioles.

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Green walks away from professional baseball with 43 wins, 30 losses, 29 saves, and 591 strikeouts across 492.2 innings.

Now, let’s have a look at the 35-year-old’s journey so far.

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Chad Green: From High School to MLB

Born on May 24, 1991, in Greenville, South Carolina, Chad Green attended Effingham High School in Illinois. Green established himself as a pitcher during his high school years.

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He was a three-time All-Conference selection and earned All-State recognition during his senior year. In his final high school season, Green recorded a 9-2 record with a 1.65 ERA and 107 strikeouts.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the 37th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, but Green decided against signing. Instead, the pitcher chose to work on developing his skills at the University of Louisville.

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From 2011 to 2013, Green played three seasons for the Louisville Cardinals. He posted a 16-6 record with a 2.38 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 193 innings. 2013 was Green’s standout season in college. He went 10-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 104.1 innings. His performance helped him earn Second Team All-Big East honors.

Green’s success in high school and college paved the way for his major league career. The Detroit Tigers selected Green in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. However, the Tigers traded him and RHP Luis Cessa to the Yankees in December 2015 in exchange for Justin Wilson.

Green made his MLB debut on May 16, 2016, against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Though Green initially debuted as a starter, he soon found himself more suitable for a bullpen role.

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In 2017, Green finished with a 5-0 record and a 1.83 ERA. He struck out 103 batters across 69 innings in 40 appearances. He was a key factor in the Yankees’ relief corps, helping them reach the ALCS. For the next few seasons, Green emerged as a dependable bullpen option for the Yankees.

In 2021, he threw 83.2 innings, recording a 3.44 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 67 appearances. He also registered 11 career saves with the Yankees. But an elbow injury derailed his career in the Bronx.

Following an injury in May 2022, Green underwent Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair on June 1. The surgery shut him down for the rest of the season.

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As Green became a free agent, the Blue Jays signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with additional club options.

His first season with the Blue Jays was interrupted by his recovery from surgery. He made only 12 appearances in 2023, posting a 5.25 ERA according to his official MLB statistics.

Green bounced back in 2024, recording a 3.21 ERA across 53 appearances and establishing himself as an important member of Toronto’s bullpen. However, his performance declined in 2025. He recorded a 5.56 ERA before the Blue Jays designated him for assignment on July 29 and subsequently released him in August.

Green’s retirement brings an end to a career that included significant contributions to two American League franchises. Although injuries affected his final seasons, his dominant 2017 campaign and years of dependable relief work with the Yankees remain defining parts of his baseball legacy.