41-Year-Old Veteran Emerges as Blue Jays’ Last Resort After Toronto Loses Chris Bassitt to AL East Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays did not have much to worry about when it came to starting pitching. Yet, you can never have too much rotation depth. But John Schneider’s pitching plans were just thrown into disarray right before Spring Training, and the only viable solution might be a 41-year-old arm with a history of World Series heroics for the club.

Manager Schneider shared crucial injury updates with reporters, Mitch Bannon and Keegan Matheson, involving Shane Bieber, Anthony Santander, and Bowden Francis. Bieber will begin the season on the 15-day injury list due to forearm fatigue. Following shoulder surgery, Santander is expected to miss most of the season, while Francis is out for the year entirely after being scheduled for Tommy John surgery (likely return in 2027).

Now, the Blue Jays need to think fast, and a reunion is on the table.

Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are the most suitable options. But now, with Bassitt departing for the rival Baltimore Orioles, Scherzer looks like their best bet.

The 41-year-old is still in his free agency and was a significant part of the Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series squad.

Even with injury concerns, Scherzer held the Dodgers to one run over 4.1 innings in Game 7 of the World Series. Becoming the oldest pitcher to a Game 7 in WS history, he received a standing ovation from the crowd while leaving the mound in the 5th inning. The Blue Jays were leading 3-1 at that time.

Scherzer proved he can still handle high-leverage situations, posting a solid 3.77 ERA over 14.1 innings in the 2025 postseason, making him an ideal stopgap for the injured Bieber.

Now, Mad Max can be the ideal option to fill the gap left by Bieber, slotting in with Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Dylan Cease, and Cody Ponce.

“He can provide some veteran leadership, be kind of a bench coach, a pitching on the side and start when needed,” remarked podcaster Nick Gosse @JaysDigest.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 18, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer is the sensible choice when compared to other elite pitchers on free agency, considering Bieber will be back. Plus, he can definitely help manage the workload of younger pitchers (like Trey Yesavage) and provide stability.

If the Blue Jays sign the future Hall of Famer on a one-year deal, they won’t have to break the bank in trying to sign pitchers like Zac Gallen or Lucas Giolito.

Yet, it is undeniable that Chris Bassitt’s departure was emotional.

Chris Bassitt and an emotional farewell for the Blue Jays

Blue Jays veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt signed a one-year contract worth 18.5 million dollars with the Baltimore Orioles.

On February 12, Bassitt took to X to pen an emotional goodbye to the Blue Jays fandom.

“Toronto and all of Canada… I’m beyond grateful that my family and I chose to come 3 years ago. From having our youngest son there to getting to a World Series and everything in between. It was filled with love and friendships that my family will cherish for the rest of our lives. We gave you everything we had. Yall gave us so much more. Thank yall for literally everything.”

He will be joining the rotation of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, and Zach Eflin. Bassitt can be their fourth starter and later shift to the bullpen as he did during his time in Toronto.