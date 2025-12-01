$4B MLB Team Set to Steal Mets’ $11.3M Pitcher Amid Looming Kodai Senga Decision

The biggest story coming out of the Mets clubhouse right now is Kodai Senga. He reportedly wanted to stay in New York, but the Mets are still considering trading him, especially with his injury history and how rough he finished the 2025 season (3.02 ERA). So, it really feels like the team might be ready to move on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But there’s a twist… Rumors involving the Giants could change that thinking.

Remember last year’s deadline when the Mets bolstered their bullpen with Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley? Well, now Helsley’s in Baltimore, and Rogers walks in free agency. But if Senga leaves and the Mets are willing to get back Rogers, the fifth valuable team in MLB might be in between. Well, that’s the Giants, with $4 billion valuation!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hearing the SFGiants are interested in a reunion with Tyler Rogers. Rogers, who was traded to the Mets by the Giants during last season’s deadline, is a free agent and is projected to receive a multi-year deal,” Giantssfcentral reported.

Yes, the Giants are reportedly interested in bringing back the same pitcher they sent to the Mets last July. If you remember, San Francisco traded Tyler Rogers to New York for Jose Butto, Blade Tidwell (then the Mets’ No. 10 prospect), and outfielder Drew Gilbert (No. 12). And it made sense then because the Giants were in a bad stretch. They lost 12 of 14 and were slipping below .500 that time…

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Giants are a $4-billion franchise, and they’re not planning to stay quiet going into next season. They want their dependable closer back, and it’s hard to argue.

For the unversed, Rogers has a 2.76 ERA across seven seasons. And over the last five years, he ranks among the top relievers in run value. Notably, with the Mets, he gave up just one home run and didn’t allow a single ball to clear the fence. Add in his unusual delivery, and he’s exactly the type of arm the Giants could lean on again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Here, the problem for the Mets is timing. Rogers is hitting free agency, and if they really are ready to move on from Senga, they may suddenly require exactly the kind of reliable arm Rogers has been, at least until the Giants try to swoop in.

The Mets are working towards bullpen enhancements

The Mets already watched Helsley walk and seem fine letting Rogers hit free agency. They might even move on from Senga. However, they’re clearly not sitting idle when it comes to rebuilding the bullpen. According to The Athletic, the Mets have already been in touch with the agents for Robert Suarez and Pete Fairbanks, two of the top relievers available this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

But does that make sense?

Well, Suarez has really established himself since taking over as the Padres’ closer in 2024. He’s piled up 76 saves and put up a 2.87 ERA. His 0.97 WHIP is among the best in the league for pitchers who have logged at least 100 innings. On the other hand, Fairbanks has been one of the most consistent relievers over the past six seasons. He’s collected 75 saves over the last three years and posted a 2.83 ERA in 61 appearances last season.

So the Mets are clearly aiming high if they’re targeting those two. And if Suarez and Fairbanks are truly their priority, that probably means they won’t be fighting too hard to keep Rogers. From that standpoint, the door might be wide open for the Giants to swoop in and bring him back without much resistance.