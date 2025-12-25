4 Dodgers Stars Face Uncertain Future as Blue Jays Hit Major Roadblock in Kyle Tucker Chase, Per Insider

Despite the very public interest, Kyle Tucker might not land with the Blue Jays after all. Every team would no doubt love to have Kyle Tucker on their roster. But realistically, no team can match the Dodgers’ appetite for spending. However, bringing the star outfielder to LA could mean saying goodbye to four players.

“DodgerHeads” host Jeff Spiegel answered a few mailbag questions about Kyle Tucker recently. As he did so, we got to know that the Dodgers are still firmly in on Kyle Tucker.

As Spiegel sees it, Tucker is worth a strong but not excessive commitment. The Dodgers should pursue him, but they could avoid a super-long contract. The team is likely to cap the risk at six years at most if they go for him.

There’s a downside, though, and Spiegel certainly summed that up well.

“I think the biggest concern would be, is whether blocking the development of (Josue) DePaula, (Zyhir) Hope, (Mike) Sirota, and (Eduardo) Quintero? The flip side of that is, maybe by signing Tucker, A, it gives you more room for error if all four of those guys don’t develop, or if Andy Pages regresses or something like that.” He said.

“But it also just frees you up to maybe deal one or two of those players if you need to go and get some younger players at a different position. So I don’t think I’m too worried about having too many outfielders in three or four seasons so that I would max out at six years for Kyle Tucker.”

All four—Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Mike Sirota, and Eduardo Quintero—are viewed as some of the most intriguing names of the Dodgers’ outfield prospect surplus. De Paula, in particular, might be the quickest to reach the majors.

He could be in the conversation as early as late 2026 or sometime in 2027, even though he is still just 22 years old.

The Dodgers are definitely among the teams in on Kyle Tucker.

However, adding him could come at the cost of slowing the development of these four young outfielders. He’d be a clear upgrade both offensively and defensively.

And keeping him away from a now-dangerous Blue Jays lineup would be a bonus.

In all, for Tucker, the Dodgers could push for a shorter-term deal with a higher annual value. Let’s say it’ll be similar to the structure they once pitched to Bryce Harper before he signed with the Phillies.

As for the Blue Jays, there is one prospect who could ease the sting of Kyle Tucker’s departure.

With Kyle Tucker unlikely, Blue Jays see promise in new outfielder’s raw power

Toronto has shown clear interest in Kyle Tucker. They even hosted him at the Blue Jays’ spring training facility. However, recent projections say that he may ultimately sign elsewhere.

That said, the Blue Jays may have an unexpected bright spot in prospect Yohendrick Pinango. Left unprotected for the Rule 5 Draft in a surprising move, Pinango ultimately went unselected. And it’s a fortunate outcome for Toronto.

At the moment, the power-hitting outfielder has been tearing it up in the Venezuelan Winter League. He recently drew significant praise from analyst Tobey Schulman.

“Yohendrick Pinango in the Venezuelan Winter League: 22 G 101 PA .353 AVG .424 OBP .694 SLG 1.118 OPS 7 HR 29 RBI 12/21 BB/K Pinango was left unprotected in this year’s Rule 5 Draft by Toronto but went unselected. 122 wRC+ between AA/AAA in 2025.” He stated on X.

If the Blue Jays ultimately miss out on Kyle Tucker, Pinango’s path to a roster spot becomes clearer than ever. He will still have to battle players like Joey Loperfido and RJ Schreck for the fifth outfielder role.

But his rise through the system already stands out as a major development win for the Blue Jays.