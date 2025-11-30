$4.8B AL Rival Prepares for Massive Mets Upset by Hijacking $150M Future Hall of Famer

The Mets’ slow pace in this offseason is steadily proving costly. While they sparked a wildfire last year with that record-breaking Juan Soto deal, this time a stark silence in New York. However, that didn’t stop the Red Sox from pouncing ahead and even making moves to get the best out of New York.

And if the latest rumors are true, Boston could be ready to swipe one of the Mets’ biggest fan-favorite stars. Or let’s say the Polar Bear might be heading to Fenway next. Well, if you haven’t guessed it till now, the Red Sox might be behind Pete Alonso!!! Yes, the Mets’ all-time HR leader and their future HOF’er might be heading towards Boston.

“Red Sox prepared to make massive offer to Pete Alonso,” Savage Sports shared.

Well, the Red Sox clearly aren’t sitting back anymore after falling short of the Wild Card. And guess what, their offseason moves show they’re going for it.

Alex Bregman is the obvious fit for Boston and probably their top target, but what if they miss out on him? Or what if they still want more even after signing him? Pete Alonso answers both scenarios. The 5x All-Star and clutch performer already proved his HOF-worthiness with the Mets. Now, the Red Sox might be looking to have a taste of it.

Notably, Alonso smashed 38 HRs in 2025 and has 264 since debuting in 2019. Meanwhile, the Red Sox offense struggled last season, with Trevor Story leading the team with just 25 HRs. Thus, adding a power bat like Alonso could be the perfect fix. Moreover, his swing feels built for Fenway, and bringing him in might even push them to deal Triston Casas, who’s coming off knee surgery.

Money?

After landing Sonny Gray with $20 million, the Red Sox gained enough financial flexibility to splash in the offense, and here they are for Pete Alonso! But what about the Mets?

Well, they are rumored with a few big-ticket names in free agency like Tucker, Schwarber, and Bichette. However, in reality, we have yet to see any moves to land them. And now, if the Red Sox actually poach Alonso, trading big names would no longer be a choice for the Mets but a reality.

The Red Sox’s hunt doesn’t end with Alonso

The Red Sox surely know what it takes to amp up their offense and thus not limit themselves to Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso.

They are also reportedly checking in on switch-hitting infielder Jorge Polanco, and he’s coming off a really solid season. At 32, he’s still producing at a high level, finishing last season with 78 RBIs in 138 games. And like Alonso, Polanco is also projected to be a perfect fit in Fenway Park, considering switch-hitters could leverage the park’s dimensions.

So, if Bregman could be secured at third base and Polanco takes Casas’s place at first, the long-due issue of filling the bases could get resolved for the Red Sox. Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer could lock down the middle infield… And if you remember, that kind of flexibility and balance is exactly what the Red Sox were missing.

So even though Bregman is still the prize everyone has their eyes on, it’s not like the Red Sox are out of options if they don’t land him. Adding pieces like Polanco or Alonso shows they’re building to compete right now. Boston fans have every reason to believe the lineup could be dangerous either way.