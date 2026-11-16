4-Time World Series Champion & Giants Legend Pablo Sandoval Calls Time on MLB Career After 14 Long Years

Few baseball careers last 2 decades, but Pablo Sandoval has spent 21 years chasing the game across continents. Now, at 40, the former MLB star has announced his retirement after 14 major league seasons. His journey included unforgettable highs, difficult setbacks, and a legacy that will always carry a special meaning in San Francisco.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Pablo Sandoval has announced his retirement after 14 seasons and two All-Star selections… Congratulations to Pablo Sandoval on a wonderful career,” reported MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pablo Sandoval has officially called time on his professional baseball career after 21 years. The 40-year-old announced his retirement on November 15, bringing an end to a journey that began in Venezuela. Sandoval will play his final professional games with Navegantes del Magallanes, the club where his career first started. His farewell came during the team’s appearance at the Choque de Gigantes event in Miami.

“It means a lot to wear this jersey. I would do it a thousand times over,” Sandoval said, reflecting on what Magallanes meant to him. Although his final chapter came in Venezuela, Sandoval built his biggest legacy with the San Francisco Giants. He made his MLB debut in August 2008 and spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization. Over 11 seasons with San Francisco, Sandoval hit .285 with 135 home runs. His 2009 breakout, a .330 average with 25 homers, signaled his arrival as a star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandoval earned All-Star selections in 2011 and 2012, becoming an important part of the Giants’ championship core. Sandoval’s defining moment came in the 2012 World Series: three homers in Game 1, eight hits in 16 at-bats, and World Series MVP honors as the Giants swept Detroit. He won two more titles (2010, 2014).

Those victories made Sandoval part of a defining Giants era. San Francisco won 3 World Series titles between 2010 and 2014, establishing itself as baseball’s dominant postseason team during that stretch. His 2012 World Series MVP performance became one of the defining moments of that championship run.

ADVERTISEMENT

His former manager Bruce Bochy later praised the effort Sandoval brought throughout their years together. “One thing he always gives you is effort. That couldn’t be stronger,” Bochy said.

However, Sandoval’s career became more complicated after he left San Francisco following the 2014 season. He signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, but struggled to meet expectations. Across 161 games in Boston, he hit .237 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries played a major role in that disappointing spell. After losing his starting third-base job to Travis Shaw, Sandoval underwent left shoulder surgery in 2016 and appeared in only 32 games that season. His declining production and limited availability eventually led Boston to release him in July 2017.By then, Sandoval was no longer an everyday starter, instead contributing as a veteran bench option and pinch-hitter. He still delivered 4 pinch-hit home runs during the season, giving Atlanta valuable contributions on its championship run. The title also ended the Braves’ 26-year wait for another World Series championship.

His time there also included a 2015 incident when he used Instagram during a game and was benched. Sandoval admitted his mistake, apologized to his teammates, and accepted the punishment. The Red Sox released him in July 2017, allowing the Giants to bring him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

His return to San Francisco offered a more familiar environment, although his production never reached its earlier heights. Sandoval later joined the Atlanta Braves, making his final MLB appearances during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Though his numbers declined to .173 with four homers, Sandoval’s veteran presence helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series.

By then, Sandoval was no longer an everyday starter, instead contributing as a veteran bench option and pinch-hitter. He still delivered 4 pinch-hit home runs during the season, giving Atlanta valuable contributions on its championship run. The title also ended the Braves’ 26-year wait for another World Series championship. He continued playing outside MLB, appearing in Mexico, Dubai, and the independent Atlantic League.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2024 minor league deal with the Giants also offered another comeback opportunity, but he was released before the regular season. Despite the difficult final years, Sandoval’s connection with San Francisco remained an important part of his identity.

He once reflected on leaving the Giants after their championship years, writing, “I had the greatest times of my life in San Francisco. And when I chose to leave, I left the special group of guys that I had shared those times with. I left behind the chemistry I had built with my teammates. I left behind a dynasty.”

Bochy also made his feelings clear when Sandoval returned in 2017: “When he came back from Boston, I couldn’t have been happier.” Now, after three World Series titles with the Giants, one World Series with the Braves, two All-Star selections, 153 MLB home runs, and 1,279 hits, Sandoval’s playing career has reached its final stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lesser-Known Stories That Made Pablo Sandoval Unique

Pablo Sandoval’s career went beyond 3 World Series rings and his 2012 MVP award. His journey featured unusual beginnings, rare achievements, unexpected decisions, and experiences across several countries. Sandoval’s unconventional path, learning to throw right-handed after admiring Vizquel, foreshadowed his willingness to adapt throughout his career. His grandfather reportedly made him run laps whenever his throws missed the target’s chest. Sandoval first developed as a switch-hitting catcher before signing with the Giants in 2003.

He debuted in 2008, wearing 56 before becoming closely associated with jersey number 48. That September, he leaped over Dodgers catcher Danny Ardoin while scoring from second base. Barry Zito connected the acrobatic play to Kung Fu Panda, creating Sandoval’s lasting nickname. Sandoval’s athletic ability later appeared unexpectedly when he took the mound for San Francisco. Sandoval pitched a perfect inning against the Dodgers in 2018, then returned for another scoreless appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 6, 2019, against Cincinnati, he hit a three-run homer and stole third. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, completing the rare feat with his homer and stolen base. Across both outings, he allowed no hits or walks, finishing with a 0.00 ERA. Christy Mathewson achieved that same rare combination against Cincinnati during the 1905 season. Sandoval produced a remarkable four-day offensive stretch against Colorado during September 2011.

In September 2011, Sandoval hit for the cycle, then three days later hit two homers in one inning, a four-day stretch that showcased his rare offensive versatility. He opened 2012 with hits in 20 consecutive games, setting a personal milestone. His aggressive approach made him famous for chasing pitches well outside the strike zone. His career included unusual decisions away from the field, especially during his Boston years.

Struggling against lefties in 2015 (2-for-41), Sandoval adjusted by batting exclusively left-handed before rebuilding his right-handed swing in 2016. In 2023, Sandoval played for the Dubai Falcons during Baseball United’s inaugural season. The league aimed to introduce professional baseball across the Middle East and South Asia. With Atlanta in 2021, he hit pinch-hit homers and became the dugout’s cheerful presence. He wore a giant panda head, hugging teammates after their home runs during celebrations.