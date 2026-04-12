FOX Broadcaster Lands in Hot Water Over “Awful” Take Against 23YO Cardinals Phenom

Another day, another botched umpiring in an MLB game. However, the surprising part was that more than the umpire, it was the broadcaster who faced the heat from the fans. The Red Sox’s 7-1 win against the Cardinals on Saturday was a showcase of Boston’s offense, but in the end, it was the former Braves pitcher and Fox Broadcaster John Smoltz who caught all the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

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“John Smoltz’s take on Walker calling for an ABS challenge is awful. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that your chances of reaching base are drastically lower in a pitcher’s count versus a hitter’s count. Someone, please, get him off the broadcast,” MLB insider Adam Akbani shared via X.

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It was in the 6th inning when the Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez threw quite outside of the strike zone. The Cardinals’ Jordan Walker was at the plate, and he took no time to tap his helmet. ABS called in, and the strike call was overturned. However, just when you thought that was a routine ABS call, the replay showed a cool 1.9″ distance between the ball and the strike zone.

Obvious ball, but called a strike. Fans were expected to call out the umpires, but instead, it was Smoltz in the broadcasting booth who took the heat. “Get a challenge. See again. This is one I don’t understand if you’re a hitter or a ball challenge. Even though you get it right, it’s only a strike one. Now, you’re risking,” Smoltz said on air when Walker called for a review.

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The 23-year-old challenged the call on the very first pitch. He did this to prevent the pitcher from gaining an early advantage. If he had accepted the bad “strike” call, he would have immediately fallen behind in the count, putting him in a much riskier, defensive position. A batter has a significantly lower chance of getting on base when the pitcher has the advantage compared to when the batter has the advantage, as pitchers command the zone better and batters must protect the plate.

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And considering Walker’s form this year (6 HRs at .314), he was surely confident enough to reach bases despite the ABS call on the first pitch.

So, Walker was right in protecting his base, but the heat is on Smoltz, as he questioned Walker for taking up one review on the first strike itself.

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John Smoltz gets called out by the fans

Fans wonder if the home plate umpire or the broadcaster was more miserable on Saturday. “Smoltz and this home player umpire have both been terrible tonight,” one fan said. “Smoltz has become kinda miserable to listen to. He went on and on about rule changes for pitchers and injuries. Talked about bad challenges. That was a good challenge. Better to be up 1-0 in the count vs 0-1. It was clearly outside when I saw it live. Wasn’t even borderline,” another added.

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The call was not even a borderline, but a gap of 1.9″! So, fans wonder why Walker would not take the review. No matter if the pitcher or batter is at an advantage, 1-0 is always better than 0-1 for a slugger. But Smoltz didn’t seem to agree. And just as the ABS showed how much the gap was between the pitch and strike zone, fans questioned Smoltz as to why he was not supporting a review.

“I think it’s just because he was part of those Braves teams where he benefited so much from getting 2 and sometimes 3 inches off the plate called a strike all the time,” another user remarked. “Smoltz proves to be an a– clown every time he opens his yap. Conceded f— that he is,” another added.

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It is not the first time that John Smoltz has expressed an unpopular opinion. Back in March, he suggested organizing the WBC in the middle of the MLB season. “I think you make it bigger when you do it in the middle of the season and shut it down for a week,” Smoltz opined. Imagine MLB shutting down the All-Star game and conducting the WBC.

So, for some fans, they are just getting used to Smoltz’s bizarre takes. “Smoltz has the attitude of, I’m a HOF, so I’m always right,” another user added. However, Smoltz could also have a different point here. 6th inning with no one on base and a 0-0 count down by two is a high-pressure situation, and teams look for every possible opportunity to gain an advantage.

Nevertheless, John Smoltz’s take on Walker’s ABS is what just saved the umpires from facing the wrath on Saturday.