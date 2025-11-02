FOX Savagely Roasts Drake After Premature Shohei Ohtani Trolling Backfires in World Series Nightmare

Having been a fixture at Toronto pro sports teams time and again, Drake was unsurprisingly World Series-bound. He showed up for Game 1 and Game 7, spirited and optimistic, and kept up the sentiment for the entirety of the series, even if it meant throwing a little jab at the Dodgers’ two-way star, Shohei Ohtani.

When Toronto took a 3-2 lead in the series, Drake shared a picture of Ohtani on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “One more win!” Soon after, he followed it up with another picture of the 31-year-old swinging and missing at a pitch from Trey Yesavage. “Savage already on the way to the dugout, boss lol,” he added. But the ‘View’ rapper may have spoken too soon.

After LA clinched its back-to-back ring following an 11-inning thriller, Fox Sports dropped its own subtle roast– it was an image of Lamar Jackson enjoying his ride with the Commissioner’s Cup while Drake was left behind in the field. They even added a little “They not like us” text to go with the celebration.

Lamar, who is from Compton, Calif., himself has not been actively invested during the final stretch. But when it was known that the World Series was between LA and Toronto, it was unofficially baseball’s version of Kendrick vs Drake.

Last season, when the Dodgers secured their title after defeating the Yankees, the Academy Award winner had dropped an “I Love L.A.” ad in collaboration with Nike. This year, they went all in with ‘Squabble Up,’ ending their ad with ‘LA loves a sequel.’

For anyone who thought the rap feud — that would eventually fetch Lamar five Grammys and a Super Bowl halftime show — ended last year, the World Series was a perfect opportunity to relive the debate. But unfortunately for Drake, the infamous curse may have just shown up again.

After the Maple Leaves crashed out in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals earlier this year (when the Toronto-born rapper had bet a million dollars), Blue Jays faithful weren’t thrilled to have him in the stands for the World Series. But for a good part, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & co. held on. By the ninth inning of the Game 7, they were just three outs away from getting their hands on the Cup. But then, the Dodgers happened.

Takeaways from Dodgers-Blue Jays’ thrilling Fall Classic clash

Every game in the 2025 World Series delivered its share of drama. From the Dodgers’ record-breaking 18-inning win in Game 3 to Trey Yesavage’s incredible Game 5 start and, of course, to the absolute chaos of ‘wedgie ball’ in Game 6.

And now, after game 7, we’ve found our favorite entering the 2026 campaign.

Just when it felt like Yoshinobu Yamamoto had already done it all, he found another gear and etched his name into Dodgers history. Only less than 24 hours after throwing six innings of one-run ball to save the Dodgers’ season in Game 6, the 27-year-old Japanese sensation returned in Game 7 and shut down the Blue Jays with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. It was the kind of gutsy, unforgettable performance we aren’t forgetting anytime soon.

Despite Toronto managing and 1-3 lead, the Dodgers took it home 5-4 on the back of three homers by Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, and Will Smith — all from 7 innings down.

As far as the Blue Jays are concerned, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is locked in with Toronto for the long haul. He’s the face of the franchise for the next decade and even more. He signed a record-breaking $500 million extension at the start of the season. Since then, the Jays captured the division title, took down the Yankees in the ALDS, and outlasted Seattle in a classic ALCS. But their dream run ended just shy of a World Series crown. It was Bo Bichette’s dream to win the title alongside Vladdy, but unfortunately, things didn’t go that way.

With Bo Bichette nearing free agency, George Springer aging, and the AL East only getting tougher, it’s only fair to question if the 2025 season was the Blue Jays’ best shot to bring the trophy home.