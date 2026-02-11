Francisco Lindor Hit With Fresh Setback as NY Doctor Raises Serious Red Flag Over Latest Injury

Any news about Francisco Lindor gets worse and worse day after day. First, it was about the insurance and his place in the WBC, and now it is an injury and how it might not be good for the Mets. It’s like Francisco Lindor has been cursed.

It was recently revealed that Francisco Lindor had a stress reaction in the hamate. And now he is getting surgery. But the doctor revealed something that the Mets fans will not be happy to hear.

In a recent interview, doctor Dennis A. Cardone said, “I would say 6 weeks… He may be a little bit weak… may still take him a little time to get his numbers back.”

The New York Mets confirmed Francisco Lindor has a stress reaction in his left hamate bone, a small wrist bone important for grip strength and power.

This injury showed increasing soreness that Lindor managed for days before it became serious enough for specialist evaluation. Lindor’s diagnosis came as pitchers and catchers reported for 2026 spring training, with concerns growing about season readiness. The stress reaction could worsen into a full fracture without treatment, as experts note hamate issues often worsen over time.

Mets president David Stearns said the team had to assess surgical options once soreness persisted into early February.

Mets officials determined Lindor will undergo surgery to treat the hamate stress reaction in his left hand this week.

Surgery typically involves removing the hook portion of the bone, which helps lift and swing the bat cleanly. The procedure is considered outpatient but needs time for healing and strengthening before in‑game action resumes.

This decision follows Lindor experiencing soreness that didn’t go away, despite managing it in recent seasons. Lindor has been durable previously, playing at least 152 games in each season since 2021 for the Mets.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Aug 4, 2025 New York City, New York, USA New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor 12 follows through on a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Citi Field. New York City Citi Field New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20250804_bjp_ae5_029

The expected recovery timeline from hamate surgery is about six weeks, which could put Lindor’s return right at the start of the 2026 regular season.

Mets President Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza both said Opening Day readiness remains possible if rehab goes well.

The Mets open their season on March 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, exactly six weeks from the surgery announcement. Lindor’s 2025 stat line was .267 batting average, 31 home runs, and 86 RBIs over 160 games, reflecting his core offensive value.

Even once medically cleared, Francisco Lindor may need time to regain full power and grip strength at the plate, which hinges on wrist rehab.

Hamate injuries can temporarily reduce bat leverage and exit velocity, delaying peak performance beyond six weeks. Spring training ramp‑up is critical for timing, and missing most of it could slow Lindor’s offensive return.

This matters because the New York Mets suffered a collapse in 2025, going from a 45‑24 best record to 38‑55 down the stretch and missing the playoffs.

If Lindor’s recovery stalls or he postpones surgery, the injury could linger unpredictably and hinder his long‑term output.

Players with untreated hamate issues often see prolonged weakness or reduced bat power beyond standard timelines. Without surgery, there is no clear return timetable, and extended symptoms could disrupt a career trajectory.

For a Mets team determined not to repeat 2025’s late‑season fade, having Francisco Lindor healthy and productive is essential, not optional.

The Mets already have a player who can replace Francisco Lindor at shortstop

The Mets face a delicate puzzle after their star shortstop suffered a serious wrist injury last week. Francisco Lindor’s hamate surgery threatens to disrupt spring training timing and early-season preparation significantly. Yet the team quietly possesses an internal option ready to step into the shortstop role without major adjustments.

The Mets’ contingency plan for Opening Day centers on depth if Francisco Lindor can’t start due to a hamate bone surgery that carries a ~6‑week recovery estimate, potentially threatening his March 26 debut.

Lindor hit .267 with 31 homers and 86 RBIs in 160 games in 2025 and led MLB with 732 plate appearances, showing his offensive and durability value. Without him early, New York has in‑house options like Ronny Mauricio, Vidal Bruján, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger, and Christian Arroyo already in camp to get reps at shortstop.

Manager Carlos Mendoza and president David Stearns have publicly said they’re hopeful Lindor makes the opener despite the injury timeline.

Focusing on Ronny Mauricio’s case, he represents the most familiar internal option, though his 2025 numbers reflect a challenging year returning from ACL rehab.

In 61 games, he hit .226 with six homers, 10 RBIs, and a .663 OPS, showing some power but limited contact overall. Mauricio’s career line in the majors sits at a .234 average with eight homers and 19 RBIs through 2025, painting a picture of a young player still finding consistent success.

Given those stats, he can provide big‑league at‑bats but isn’t a proven everyday shortstop in a full season yet.

The other shortstop options offer mixed profiles that highlight how much the club would be asking of them in Lindor’s absence.

Vidal Bruján, a utility acquisition, owns a low .199 average with five career homers and 16 steals, underlining modest offensive upside. Christian Arroyo and Jackson Cluff bring experience and versatility, but are limited in MLB track record at shortstop compared with Lindor’s five All‑Star calibers of production.

This depth situation shows how the Mets might survive a handful of games without Lindor, yet it also illustrates the drop from his proven performance.