Francisco Lindor made it clear that he was hurt when he didn’t get insurance to go to the WBC and represent Puerto Rico. But he is there on the sidelines, cheering them on. Team Puerto Rico is missing one of its biggest stars, and we know he misses them, too.

Lindor posted on his Instagram saying, “This team is special. Puerto Rico, you are giants!”

Puerto Rico opened its 2026 World Baseball Classic with a clear statement, blanking Colombia 5‑0 in San Juan. Seth Lugo worked four scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz closed it out in the ninth.

The hosts got all five runs in the fifth inning with contributions from Carlos Cortés, Eddie Rosario, Martín Maldonado, and Heliot Ramos. That performance set an early tone of confidence despite missing stars like Francisco Lindor due to injury and insurance issues. Puerto Rico’s pitching and timely hitting showed they could handle pressure right away.

In their second Pool A game, Puerto Rico survived a tight battle with Panama, winning 4‑3 in 10 innings. Puerto Rico survived that game with the help of a Darell Hernaiz walk‑off home run, which was the 2nd in WBC history.

Trailing late and needing clutch hits, Puerto Rico fought back, tying the game before Hernaiz connected for the dramatic finish. That victory moved them to 2‑0 in pool play and showed the team’s resilience in tense moments. Hernaiz’s heroics echoed around the stadium, telling fans this team would not quit. Puerto Rico’s players fed off that energy as if each play mattered more than the last.

The run continued against Cuba, where Puerto Rico posted a 4‑1 win to go 3‑0 and clinch a quarterfinal spot in the WBC in front of their home crowd.

Martin Maldonado’s three‑run double in the second inning ignited that game, and Carlos Cortés added another with a sacrifice fly. Starter Elmer Rodríguez held the opponent under control, while Edwin Díaz sealed the contest. That blend of clutch hitting and strong pitching reinforced how complete Puerto Rico has played. Fans in San Juan could feel the momentum building game by game.

Francisco Lindor’s calls of Puerto Rico being “giants” feel justified based on these results and moments. The team has dominated offensively and defensively, going 3‑0 with consistent pitching and timely big‑game hits. Their clutch walk‑off and run‑producing hits have shown they refuse to slip up under pressure.

That makes them a serious challenge for any opponent waiting in the quarterfinals. The fans feel it too, living every pitch like it’s their own heartbeat in the stadium.

Francisco Lindor gives a good update on his return

With just a couple of weeks from the opening day and the WBC hitting the playoffs, the Mets fans will be happy to see that none of their players are injured and Lindor is close to a comeback. As Opening Day nears, the Mets still have key questions to answer about their roster and roles.

With right field being the final bench spot, and parts of the bullpen still unsettled, Spring Training performances are shaping decisions before March 26. Carson Benge has hit .350 this spring with a run‑scoring triple and an RBI single in a 9‑0 win over the Marlins. His numbers have now made him a top competitor for a spot in the outfield.

In the middle of that roster puzzle is shortstop Francisco Lindor, returning from surgery on a stress reaction in his left hamate bone. Lindor has progressed to full swings and defensive drills in camp. The aim is to rejoin the lineup after recovering in time for Opening Day.

Early March reports have the veteran working back into baseball activities. And the team is optimistic that he can take the field against the Pirates on March 26.

For Mets fans watching the games and spring updates, these developments feel like real momentum toward March 26.

Seeing Benge contribute extra‑base hits in Grapefruit League play, and Lindor nearing a return from surgery, gives the Mets practical building blocks to finalize their roster. The combination of measurable performance and health progress makes this build‑up feel meaningful for the season ahead